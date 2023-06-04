PITTSBURGH — After seven weeks of searching, an expansive and exhausting process, Fenway Sports Group and the Penguins on Thursday afternoon finally introduced their new president of hockey operations, relieved they had gotten their guy.
The former Toronto Maple Leafs general manager is considered one of the NHL’s best young executives, a still-rising star with a bright analytical mind.
Sitting between his new bosses, Kyle Dubas smiled wide and admitted this is not his “dream job.” He actually landed that a dozen years ago, at age 25.
Dubas explained that growing up in a hockey family in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, all he hoped to do one day was run the Soo Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League. He said it’s no different than somebody from the South Side or Sewickley wanting to steer the Penguins, Pirates or Steelers back to glory.
At age 11, Dubas got his first job with the Greyhounds. Quickly and incredibly, the wunderkind ascended their ranks, ultimately outgrowing the OHL outfit.
But it was lessons he learned in the Soo, starting as a stick boy and ending with a successful stint as general manager, that eventually brought him here.
“I could talk about Sault Ste. Marie and the Greyhounds forever,” Dubas, now 37, said. “Looking back, it’s tough to put into words exactly how much it means, other than it probably means everything to me getting started on this path.”
His late grandfather, Walter, was inducted as a player into the Soo Greyhounds Hall of Fame. Walter also coached the Greyhounds during the 1960s. He died in 2012, several months after Kyle became GM. Kyle adored his grandpa.
Kyle’s father, Mark, also worked as an intern for the Greyhounds at one point.
“The Dubas family has deep roots in the community,” Greyhounds president Tim Lukenda said. “Kyle just grew up around the game and enjoyed going to hockey with his grandpa. And that led into him getting involved with the team.”
Dubas started as a stick boy at age 11. He was soon promoted to dressing room attendant. He picked up hockey tape and sweaty socks. He helped the equipment manager sharpen skates and repair gear. He went on coffee runs.
He also watched and listened closely, observing how the organization operated, what coaches scribbled on a whiteboard, what made the players tick.
In the summers, he happily accepted chances to work on projects, such as finding ways to engage season ticket holders or grow sponsorship revenue.
While other kids his age were building NHL franchises on their Xbox, Dubas was getting a firsthand education in what it took to run a real hockey club.
“Kyle was a curious kid and an observant kid, right from the beginning,” Lukenda said. “He was the kind of kid who wanted to make a contribution. He got involved right from the get-go. I think what it really did was it gave him a chance at a young age to truly see a hockey organization from the ground up.”
Early signs
By the time Trevor Daley arrived in Sault Ste. Marie in 1999, Dubas had already earned responsibilities in hockey operations. Daley, a former Penguins player and current Pittsburgh executive, couldn’t believe how much he knew.
At that time, the internet was in its infancy. Not much was known about opponents. Daley remembers Dubas, two years younger than him, walking to the back of the team bus and giving him scouting reports on each opposing player.
“He never played [at a high level] but he was just dialed in. He had our respect. He loved the game,” he said. “To see where he is today, I’m not surprised.”
In those early days, Dubas already displayed an ability to broker a big deal. He set Daley up with his future wife, Kristy, who was then Kyle’s classmate.
“So anytime my kids act up, I blame it on Kyle,” Daley said with a big laugh.
Daley and his teammates often joked that Dubas would be running the team one day. Lukenda recalls a similar conversation with Dave Torrie, who served as GM at the time. But as the years went on, it did start to feel inevitable.
Torrie saw that Dubas was something special and sought to shepherd him.
“I wanted him to be around because I liked him. And he wanted to be around because he wanted to learn the game and just hang around, maybe hear me have a phone conversation,” Torrie said. “I didn’t know what he would do, but I knew he had a future. It was just which path he was going to choose.”
Scouting ahead
At 17, Dubas headed to Brock University to pursue a sports management degree. First, Torrie approached him with an opportunity to become a scout.
Twenty years ago, OHL scouts were often older, retired guys looking for something to do while adding a few extra bucks in their wallet. Dubas was an exception.
Assigned to the Golden Horseshoe region in Southern Ontario, Dubas would finish his classes then hop in his car to go scout AAA teams. Sitting in cold community rinks late at night, he looked for OHL draft prospects. Occasionally, Dubas would tag along with Torrie for a weekend scouting trip in Toronto.
Perhaps his biggest scouting success was one late-round long-shot in 2004.
Torrie recalls Dubas, 18, pushing hard for the Greyhounds to draft an unheralded defenseman named Andrew Campbell. Dubas was sure he would stick. Round after round after round passed. Finally, in the 15th, Torrie relented.
Most late-round picks never play. Campbell went on to be an assistant captain and an important player for the Greyhounds. He later played NHL games.
“There’s times I look back and I say, ‘Man, I should have listened to him way more often,’” said Torrie, who is now a pro scout for the Los Angeles Kings.
Dubas would part ways with the Greyhounds for a few years, getting his degree and becoming an agent, at the time the youngest ever certified by the NHLPA. But in 2011, Torrie and the team were unable to agree on a new contract, leaving the GM chair open. Dubas inquired about his “dream” position.
Before attending an interview, he called to make sure it was OK with Torrie.
“Kyle, as a young kid, showed his respect,” Torrie said. “Obviously, I had no issue. I had always thought that Kyle would eventually be in that position.”
Lukenda said Dubas “blew our socks off” in his interview. He walked in with a thick binder that outlined his plan for success, from his vision on the ice and building a winning culture to training, player education and business matters.
The Greyhounds made Dubas, 25, the second-youngest GM in OHL history.
“I made a lot of mistakes every step of the way, and what it really taught me was how to handle the pressures of the job,” Dubas said. “The team is everything in the city, so the media scrutiny and the pressure was high and the criticism was a lot, especially the first season. It taught me how to deal with that.”
Dubas made a blockbuster trade early in his first season at the helm, giving up two players and six draft picks to get future NHL goalie Jack Campbell. Campbell took over the crease from a young goalie named Matt Murray. Murray was disappointed by the deal but moved past it to have an excellent OHL career.
“Kyle managed to maintain a constructive relationship with Matt,” Lukenda said.
Eleven years later, Dubas made a deal with Ottawa to bring Murray to Toronto.
‘A hockey guy’
Dubas has a reputation as being “an analytics guy.” And he was indeed one of the first in the OHL to implement the use of advanced stats, charting shots and scoring chances to help shape team strategy and player development. He will build up the Penguins’ analytics department, a Fenway Sports Group desire.
“But at the root of it, Kyle is really a hockey guy who understands the importance of building relationships,” Lukenda said. “I think that’s his real strength.”
Even after acquiring Campbell, the Greyhounds missed the playoffs in Dubas’ first year as GM. They got in the following season, after he fired former Penguins player Mike Stapleton midseason and installed Sheldon Keefe as coach.
Keefe, whom Dubas later tabbed to be Toronto’s head coach, was unproven at the time and a bit of a controversial hire. Some in the Soo thought Dubas should have hired an experienced OHL coach. But Lukenda said Dubas “really went to bat for Sheldon,” then provided an environment where he could thrive.
The Greyhounds got back into the playoffs in Dubas’ third and final season. They won one series before falling to Connor McDavid and the Erie Otters.
That summer, the Leafs came calling, hiring Dubas, then 28, as assistant GM.
Lukenda said Dubas laid the foundation for the recent resurgence in the Soo.
“He left a real mark on the organization in terms of raising the bar on and off the ice. Not just the way the players should carry themselves, but also the personnel,” he said. “And I think it gave Kyle a chance to use what he had learned, experiment with things and develop the style that he has carried forward.”
Dubas spent nine years in the Toronto front office, the last five leading the Leafs as the second-youngest GM in NHL history. The Leafs had a regular season record of 221-109-42 over that span and won one playoff series, in 2023.
The Penguins homed in Dubas as soon as the Leafs let him go last month.
Dubas is looking to build around Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang and put the Penguins in position to win the Stanley Cup once again.
If he pulls it off, it certainly won’t be a surprise to anyone back in the Soo.
“I texted him as soon as the news broke and said, ‘I’m now a Penguins fan.’ And I mean it,” Lukenda said. “He’s the kind of person I can’t help but cheer on.”