STRATTANVILLE — Hit or be hit, or hit and make a hit. They both work for Central Clarion Wildcats running back/linebacker Ryan Hummell.
The Clarion-Limestone senior is coming off a big season on defense and solid campaign as the Wildcats’ second-leading rusher from last fall’s 4-6 season.
Hummell finished up his junior year this spring as a state medalist in track and field after placing fourth in the javelin at the PIAA Championships.
Personally, he might have some momentum going on.
“I just hope to have as much fun as I did in track season,” Hummell said.
What fun equals on the gridiron should mean an improvement over last year’s roller-coaster 4-6 season for head coach Dave Eggleton. The Wildcats started 0-4, won four straight, then lost their final two.
This year, the 6-foot, 170-pound Hummell is one of just five seniors on the roster, so that’ll create a natural leadership spot.
“Ryan is going to be our leader this year, especially on that defensive side, making the calls and getting guys in the right position,” Eggleton said. “I think he’s the kid who the guys look to when things aren’t going right. They look to him and he can be that kid who can straighten things out when things aren’t going that well and just keep the team moving forward in the right direction.”
Hummell wound up backing up freshman quarterback Jase Ferguson, but played a key role in the backfield as a fullback helping open holes for the team’s leading and graduated tailback Breckin Rex on his way to a team-high 712-yard rushing season.
“I’m really excited. We have a great group of linemen. We have a ton of talent in the backfield. We have a ton of potential,” Hummell said. “I was blocking for Breckin whenever he was running the ball, but I’m just looking to do whatever I can this year to help the team.”
Hummell ran for 351 yards on 67 carries with four touchdowns. He was also busy catching balls out of the backfield as well, 21 grabs for 144 yards and a touchdown.
Eggleton likes his skill-position depth, so it’s no guarantee that Hummell will get more touches, and that’s not a bad thing considering the heavy lifting he does on the defensive side of the ball.
“We’re very blessed with athletes this year,” Eggleton said. “We’ve got Brady (Quinn), Ryan, Tommy Smith, Ashton Rex and we have Dawson Smail back and Dawson Hotchkiss, he’s a speedster from North Clarion, and we’re excited about Mason Burford. In the backfield, we have Noah (Naser) and Braylon Beckwith and Kohen Kemmer, another slot receiver type. We’re really excited about our depth in the athletes, so we can keep guys fresh and really spread the ball around.
“It’ll be Jase’s job, too, to find the open guy a lot and spread the ball around so teams can’t focus on one guy.”
Hummell finished with 145 tackles — 32 solo and 113 assists — over the Wildcats’ 10 games and he’ll look to be active once again.
“I’m just hoping to stop teams and do the best we can and let our offense do the work whenever our defense gets the big stops,” said Hummell, who will help man the 4-4 defensive set at one of the inside spots with the other three linebackers likely being Quinn, Naser and Smith.
“We’ll listen to what coach (Dave) Louder tells us to do and execute it the best we can,” Hummell said.