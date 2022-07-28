PENFIELD – The Pennsylvania Game Commission will conduct a Hunter-Trapper Education course at the Moshannon Bureau of Forestry Annex building Tuesday, Aug. 9, and Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 6-9:30 p.m.
This is a two-day course and participants must attend both days to pass the course. This course is required by the Pennsylvania Game Commission to purchase a hunting license.
Class size is limited to the first 40 students to register. To register, log on to the Game Commission website and click on Hunter Education and then on calendar and go to Aug. 9 and register for the class located at Moshannon State Forest.
For more information or assistance, contact Dave Sylvis at 814-603-2299 or 814-371-8596 or email: ajdsylvis@verizon.net.
The class is free of charge paid for by the Pennsylvania Game Commission. All new hunters must complete this course to purchase a hunting license.