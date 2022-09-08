PENFIELD – The Pennsylvania Game Commission will conduct a Hunter-Trapper Education course at the Moshannon Bureau of Forestry Annex building on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is the course required by the Pennsylvania Game Commission to be able to purchase a hunting license. Class is limited to the first 40 students to register.
To register, go to the Game Commission website at www.pgc.state.pa.us and click on hunter education, find the calendar and go to Sept. 17, and register for the class located at Moshannon State Forest. For assistance or more information, contact Dave Sylvis at 814-371-8596 or 814-603-2299.
The class is free of charge, paid for by the Pennsylvania Game Commission. All new hunters must complete this class to be able to purchase hunting licenses.
Lunch will not be provided. Participants should bring their own lunch and drinks as there are not any vending machines at this location.