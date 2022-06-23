CLARION — A Hunter-Trapper Education Course is being offered on Saturday, July 9 in Clarion at Limestone Fire Hall, 9790 Route 66.
Registered youth must be at least 11 years old on or before July 9.
Participants must complete the online “Today’s Hunter & Trapper in PA” course before attending the class. To complete the course, participants must complete the online study course prior to the July 9 course 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Lunch and refreshments will be provided by the local Millcreek Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation.
Registration is available online at: http://www.pgc.state.pa.us.
Click on the “Education” tab at the top of the home page, then on the drop-down window go to “Hunter Education” and click on the “Register for a Hunter Education Class” link.
Proceed to July and find the Clarion event, and continue to follow instructions to register as well as follow instructions about completing the online study course.
If you have questions or difficulty with the registration, contact Bud or Gwen Wills at 814-379-3759.
After you register, if you should need to cancel, please do so before July 8.