CLARION — A Hunter-Trapper Education Course will be held at the Limestone Fire Hall, 9790 Route 66, Clarion, on Saturday, July 8.
The fire hall is 7.4 miles south of Clarion on Route 66, and the course will run from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
There is a minimum age to register for this event, as participants must be at least 11 years old on or before July 8, 2023.
You must complete the online “Today’s Hunter & Trapper in PA” course before attending the class. To complete the course, participants must complete the online study course prior to the July 7.
Lunch and refreshments will be provided by the local Millcreek Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, NWTF volunteers.
Register online at http://www.pgc.state.pa.us.
Click on the “Education” tab at the top of the PA Game Commission’s home page, then on the drop down window click on the “Hunter-Trapper Education” in the menu. Scroll down to in-person classes and click on the register for in-person link. Proceed to the July 8 Limestone Firehall and continue to follow instructions to register as well as follow instructions about completing the online study course.
If you have questions or difficulty with the registration contact Bud or Gwen Wills at 814-379-3759.
After you register, if you should need to cancel, please do so before July 7.