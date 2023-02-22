BYRNEDALE — The Pennsylvania Game Commission will hold a Hunter/Trapper Education class on March 4 at the Jay Township Volunteer Fire Company in Byrnedale. There is no cost to attend.
The class will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch will be provided by the Bennetts Valley Sportsman Club.
This class is required by law for all first-time hunters and trappers before they can buy a license. You must pass a certification exam at the end of the class to complete this training.
All students must pre-register for this class on the PGC website, www.pgc.pa.gov