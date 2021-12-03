The Courier Express is publishing photos of area hunters who are successful during the 2021 Pennsylvania deer season. Photos should be emailed to: newsroom@thecourierexpress.com. The name of the hunter, hometown, age (if a junior) and number of points should be included. Good luck, and safe hunting.
