Since its inception in 1991, Hunters Sharing the Harvest has been feeding needy families across the state of Pennsylvania.
The sportsmen-inspired outreach program has coordinated the processing and distribution of donated venison through a network of approved deer processors and food banks to local charitable organizations in communities throughout the state.
The HSH program’s annual goal is to channel more than 100,000 pounds of processed venison through the state’s 21 regional food banks which redistribute to more than 5,000 local provider charities such as food pantries, missions, homeless shelters, churches and individual families.
Last year, Clearfield County's lone processor Country Butcher had 13 deer and one elk donated, which provided 643 pounds of meat. Another area processor The Buck Stop, which is located in Centre County but also receives Clearfield County donations, brought in 23 deer and two elk for a total of 1,284 pounds.
According to the organization, an average-sized deer is enough to provide around 200 nutritious, protein-rich meals for the hungry throughout the state of Pennsylvania.
"Families don't get fresh meat at their local food banks so this is a way to get that out to them and their kids, said Sharon Nilson, who serves as the Area Coordinator for Hunters Sharing the Harvest in both Centre and Clearfield Counties. "Venison is healthy and easy to cook. Can you believe one deer can feed up to 200 hundred families depending on its size?
"That's 200 individual families all getting a pound of meat that they can make into hamburgers, chili, lasagna, tacos, you name it. That is one meal for a needy family. It's amazing, sometimes we take for granted being able to run into the store and grab a pound of meat, or order a 1/2 of cow to have beef in the freezer or if your family is like mine they hunt and are able to put meat in the freezer. A lot of families don't have these options. They struggle day to day to put food on the table. Let's all help them out."
In addition to Country Butcher Inc. and Buck Stop Deer Processing, Hilltop Butchering in Centre County and the Smoke House DP in St. Marys are other options. A complete list of processors is available on the organization’s website sharedeer.org.
"We are always looking for butchers in our areas," Nilson said. " These folks do a wonderful job for us and are so nice to do this extra work for us during their busy season."
The website walks you through the process of donation your deer. There is no fee to donate as in year’s past.
The organization has 501c3 status as a charitable organization.
All contributions are tax deductible. Any monetary donations the organization receives goes directly to the cost of processing and storing the meat.
The HSH also takes elk, moose or caribou meat that meets certain requirements.
"The process is easy," Nilson said, "if you get a deer and you really don't want the venison or your freezer is already full, you simply take it to one of our listed butchers and tell them you want it donated to hunters sharing the harvest.
"After that the butcher will make it into a venison burger and call their local coordinator to let them know they have a deer to be donated. As the local coordinator I have a list of food banks that I rotate the venison around to so they all get a chance to have a batch. The butchers are compensated by HSH, they submit their bill for the butchering and they are reimbursed their expenses. We have also had elk donated, and the food banks really loved that treat."
All meat donations will be acknowledged by a letter of thanks, which will qualify for tax purposes. In addition, each hunter donor will receive an official HSH window decal.
The organization also accepts monetary donations through its Buck to the Pot program. A $25 donation can provide 100 meals. Monetary donations go directly to the costs of processing and storing the meat. Memorial contributions are also an appropriate gift as a way to express personal sentiments while helping to fight hunger.
Donations can be made online or a coupon can be printed out and mailed to the organization with your donation.
Visit https://sharedeer.org for more information.