Imagine a hunter enjoying a day of God’s creation. Days or weeks later he comes down with unusual symptoms.
Lyme disease is known as “The Great Imitator” because it can mimic differing diseases. The symptoms include a vast multitude, including fevers, muscle and joint aches, arthritic symptoms, pain in differing areas of the body, facial palsy, and nerve pain. Some patients of Lyme even have heart or neurological problems.
The CDC estimates that approximately 476,000 people may get Lyme each year in the United States. According to palyme.org, Pennsylvania has reported the most cases of Lyme in the country over the past 5 years. In 2019, the Pennsylvania Department of Health noted that the regions of Northwestern and Northcentral led the state in Lyme incidences. Therefore, the majority of hunters reading this article are in some of the highest endemic areas of Lyme disease.
So, why does God permit this evil and suffering from Lyme disease?
It is an error to say that clearly this is divine retribution because God is angry at the hunter. The Bible rejects this misunderstanding in the book of Job. Job, who had endured the loss of his livestock, servants, and ten children, experienced tremendous suffering. Job’s friends are useless when it comes to providing reasons why he has to suffer. One friend even tells Job that he must have committed an evil and it is now God’s payback.
After all this misery, Job is confronted by the Lord out of a storm. The Lord says to Job, “I will question you, and you tell me the answers!” (Job 38:3). The Lord then allows for His questions to remind Job of how much he does not know, “Where were you [Job] when I founded the earth? Tell me if you have understanding. Who determined its size; do you know?” (Job 38:4-5). The Lord continues, “Have you [Job] ever in your lifetime commanded the morning and shown the dawn its place?” (Job 38:12). The Lord’s point is made very clear to Job; there is much the human person does not and will not understand while on earth.
The Church understands that the questions of evil and suffering are both pressing and unavoidable. For a hunter or those in general who are battling Lyme disease it can be very challenging to make sense of the suffering. However, one must remember that God is capable of bringing a greater good out of evil. We must remember that the good may not become clear to us in our projected timeline.
Although there are times in life when suffering is unavoidable and must be endured, there are also times when suffering can prudently be avoided. If someone is bitten by a tick this deer season, it is prudent to save the tick, place it in a small bag and mail the tick to the Pennsylvania Tick Research Lab to be tested for Lyme disease. This is free for Pennsylvania residents and directions can be found at ticklab.org. It is also prudent to contact a medical physician as soon as possible and receive professional care and advice.
