Editor’s note: The Hunting and Faith column will appear several times during Pennsylvania’s firearms deer season.
Our lives are filled with noise, but hunting provides an opportunity to engage with God through silence.
My favorite form of silent prayer is “contemplative prayer” which can often be a repeated line [silently stated] with a keen focus on both the words and one’s breathing.
The breathing must slow down as one inhales through the nose and exhales out the mouth. The mind then relaxes. Let useless thoughts and chatter come and go as they pass through the mind. There’s no need to engage these thoughts as one focuses on the words of the prayer.
Then, contemplation can begin.
Here’s my favorite prayer: “In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.”
I often slowly and silently repeat this prayer [roughly 5 to 10 minutes]. But, how do I pray with this common prayer?
I slowly inhale through the nose while praying “In the name of the Father.” The inhale reflects the truth that God initiates life through grace, “We love because he first loved us” (1 John 4:19).
Also, the inhale while praying “In the name of the Father” reflects the second story of creation, “the Lord God formed man out of the clay of the ground and blew into his nostrils the breath of life, and so man became a living being” (Genesis 2:7).
I then slowly breathe out the mouth while praying “and of the Son.” This exhale reflects God’s descent into our humanity through the Incarnation. The Heavens have exhaled and the Father has sent His only Son “so that everyone who believes in him might not perish but might have eternal life” (John 3:16).
Breathing out is reflective of Christ on the Cross. St. Paul writes, “he [Christ] emptied himself...he humbled himself, becoming obedient to death, even death on a cross” (Philipians 2: 7-8). The exhale is also a reminder of Christ’s sacrifice –“No one has greater love than this, to lay down one’s life for one’s friends” (John 15:13).
I then slowly breathe in through the nose as I pray, “and of the Holy Spirit.” Archbishop Fulton Sheen described the Holy Spirit as the great sigh of love between God the Father and God the Son. This “sigh” is the Holy Breath –the Holy Spirit. It’s the breath of life between the Father and the Son that I desire to receive.
I also inhale as I pray “and of the Holy Spirit” as a reminder of Pentecost, “Suddenly there came from the sky a noise like a strong driving wind, and it filled the entire house...Then there appeared to them tongues as of fire, which parted and came to rest on each one of them. And they were all filled with the Holy Spirit” (Acts of the Apostles 2:12).
I then slowly exhale out the mouth as I pray “Amen.” The word “Amen” is my response to the Trinity. My exhale while praying “Amen” is a reminder that once I receive the divine life, I must give it away. This is the movement of love –don’t hold onto it, but rather give it away.
In review:
1.) Inhale through the nose –“In the name of the Father.”
2.) Exhale out the mouth –“and of the Son.”
3.) Inhale through the nose –“and of the Holy Spirit.”
4.) Exhale out the mouth –“Amen.”
5.) Then, slowly repeat the prayer for a length of time that works for you.
Personally, I have found this method of prayer to be very fruitful while hunting.
q q q