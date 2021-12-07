Editor’s note: The Hunting and Faith column will appear several times during the Pennsylvania firearms deer season.
A few years ago I hunted from sunrise to sunset. While walking out of the woods after a full day of hunting, the phrase “from the stars to the stars” came to mind.
I remember entering the woods early by the light of the moon and seeing the vastness of the stars. A hunter, describing the early morning, once stated to me that he loves when “the stars fade to a brightening eastern horizon.”
That is exactly what I experienced on this early morning in the woods.
Throughout the day I watched as the sun rose, then made its way across the sky, and finally set over the western horizon.
Then, the stars came back out again. It was truly a hunt “from the stars to the stars.”
This past summer I had a professor describe what he called desert days. He described these as days when we get out of our normal routines and let go of emails, meetings, TV time, our to-do lists, scheduling and everything else that comes with the daily routine of life.
He encouraged us to bring a book or two, relax, and pray throughout the day. As he spoke about desert days I thought about that “from the stars to the stars” day of hunting from years before. It occurred to me that my experience was exactly what my professor had been describing to us in class. “From the stars to the stars” is a desert day.
Christ also offers us an example in this regard. The Gospel of Mark informs us that “It was very early in the morning and still dark. Jesus got up and left the house. He went to a place where he could be alone. There he prayed” (Mark 1:35-36). The desert day approach is grounded in the example of Christ.
Jesus models to each of us that we need to set aside quiet, reflective time in order to pray.
Hunting and faith both love this silence. Hunting provides the opportunity [and excuse] for a desert day; a place where the daily noise and distractions can be set aside. Think about taking a desert day, or a half desert day, and go enter into the silence.
q q q