Editor’s note: The Hunting and Faith column is publishing twice this week for Pennsylvania bear season.
Bear hunting provides a unique window through which we can analyze epistemology (the study of knowing).
Some extreme positions include scientism and fideism. Scientism says, “we only know that which can be empirically verified.” Fideism states, “Certitude comes from blind faith. Reason is both unnecessary and in conflict with faith.”
The Catholic is not in either of these extreme schools. He embraces faith and reason together because they have the same Author. In fact, the Catholic follows St. Anselm of Canterbury’s thought, “faith seeking understanding.” Faith is rational and builds upon the sciences, philosophy, theology, poetry, morality, ethics, the arts, literature, music, and much more.
From a theological perspective, St. John Paul II articulates the epistemological position of the Church, “Faith and reason are like two wings on which the human spirit rises to the contemplation of truth” (Fides et Ratio). In other words, faith and reason do not contradict one another.
Let’s see which school of thought a good bear hunter finds himself. Of course, a “good bear hunter” means much more than harvesting a bear –it also implies being an ethical hunter who appreciates creation.
For a hunter who believes knowledge only comes from that which can be empirically verified, he can know of a bear’s presence through analyzing tracks, droppings, game cameras, etc. Even better, he can observe both weather and bear patterns to place himself in an excellent position. He can also use the most advanced rifle and scope for pinpoint accuracy. In other words, he can harvest a really big bear.
Empirical verification can lead to a successful bear hunt...but, is it enough? Or, is there more a bear hunter needs to know that cannot be empirically verified?
Empirical verification can inform the hunter as to what he is doing, but not why. It’s faith which also informs the hunter that the bear is created by God and that it is a good prepared by God for him. In Genesis we read, “Let them [humanity] have dominion over the fish...the birds...the cattle, the wild animals and all the creatures that crawl on the ground” (Genesis 1:26). This, of course, does not imply a domination of creation but rather a responsibility.
Scientism and fideism cannot answer several other questions that a hunter may pose: “Why is this mountainside beautiful? or “Why should I buy a license?” or “Why should I offer the hunter who has never harvested a bear the better hunting spot?” or “Why should I not harvest a big buck outside of buck season?”
Both fideism and scientism try to fly with one wing. Fideism starts in the clouds and crashes into the ground [into the reality that empirically verified truths do not contradict the faith]. On the other hand, scientism flaps one wing in the dirt [only in that which can be empirically verified] and never gets off the ground to that which transcends (truth, goodness, beauty, morals, ethics, etc.).
The Catholic Church’s position is balanced, “Faith and reason are like two wings on which the human spirit rises to the contemplation of truth” (Fides et Ratio).
The hunter knows deep within himself that there is more to this world than that which can be empirically verified (truth, goodness, beauty, justice, ethics, values, morals, etc.). These are real and present in our lives like the leaf on the ground or the bear in the woods.
A successful and ethical bear hunter relies on both faith and reason.
