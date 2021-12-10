Editor’s note: This article concludes the Hunting and Faith column from Ben Daghir and Luke Daghir. The writers hope that this series has not only helped in renewing interest in hunting but also through a deeper spiritual renewal. The painting, by Eugene Burnard in 1898, is of the apostles, Peter and John, running to the tomb of Jesus.
Every hunter knows the feeling of the last sunset –that last evening of deer season.
In life every person has a last day like hunting season has a last sunset. GK Chesterton, a renowned British Catholic writer of the early 20th century, said “death is the great equalizer.” Kings, queens, the wealthy, tyrants, the heroes, the famous, the poor, you and me –everyone has a last day.
These Hunting and Faith columns have tried to draw numerous connections; however, there is one crucial difference between hunting and faith.
...There is no Resurrection in hunting.
When hunters return after taking a few years off they simply come out of hunting retirement; they do not come back to life.
In Christianity there is a Resurrection. As the Catechism powerfully notes, “The Resurrection of Jesus is the crowning truth of our faith in Christ” (CCC 638). The crowning truth of Christianity is that the Resurrection changes everything.
The Resurrection is what gave Peter and John the confidence and courage when they were called forth before the Sanhedrin in front of the leaders, elders and scribes of that time. Peter and John were taken into custody the previous day for “teaching the people and proclaiming in Jesus the Resurrection of the dead” (Acts 4:2). The Sanhedrin ordered Peter and John to never again speak or teach in the name of Jesus.
Peter and John boldly replied, “It is impossible for us not to speak about what we have seen and heard” (Acts 4:20). In time Peter would be crucified upside down and John would be exiled.
In hunting there have been legends who have harvested the biggest of bucks but there are no martyrs of hunting. The faith has had thousands and thousands of martyrs and there will continue to be martyrs.
A powerful Latin phrase is Resurrexit sicut dixit which means “He rose like He said.” During the last sunset of hunting season, think about how Jesus rose like He said He would.
What role does the Resurrection play in our lives knowing that our last sunset in life is drawing ever closer?
