Hypocrisy and corruption continue in our small town of New Bethlehem. There was a 2.5-hour meeting for a blinking sign involving the zoning board and the town solicitor, for a sign that has been up for a year. Before I even finished reading the article, I thought about the bank sign that changes time and temperature that has been up for years. There is really no difference between those two — both digital and both change.
The town council and the New Bethlehem police have cost me more the $13,000. I was told you can not fight city hall and I was told to just drop it, and of course I was threatened and intimidated by the local officials to just shut me up.
I say to the Blose brothers, fight it and continue to show the town people just how our town is being controlled by a few selfish control seeking people willing to destroy others at any cost. I understand that because I had the same problem with the town officials.
In March, when the initial article came out, I left after dark and I had to look off to my left for the sign and it was blinking. Personally, I am more distracted by those “flag signs” flapping in the wind, but those are not questioned or included in the current/outdated ordinance. New Bethlehem’s council and New Bethlehem police have proven that they are unable/unwilling to perform their responsibilities/duties fairly and equally for the law and ordinances written.
At the beginning of the year, there was a situation in Porter Township where arrests were made during which taxpayers’ street signs were destroyed by an individual that appeared to be intoxicated, while driving on public roads. That same individual was charged for pushing an individual that came to the scene. The individual charged is the same person who is apparently head of enforcing the town ordinances.
Yet the [former] town chief of police sees no problem when a sober grown man grabs a small boy by the shoulder pads — lifting him off the ground — and pulling the child across the grown man’s body. Absolutely nothing; pathetic. A witch hunt if you ask me.
Here is a very quick list just driving through New Bethlehem, of items apparently not noticed by the borough. On Broad Street, a building boarded up, porch falling in — apparently not violating borough ordinances. On Penn Street, above Smuckers, an empty shell of a mobile trailer. Above the school is a mini junk yard with tall grass you can see from Penn Street, and right past that is an abandoned house. There was a sidewalk jacked up for a long time before it was fixed, and I know an elderly lady that fell due to it being jacked up. Elderly women coming home from working all day only to have a warning on the door about snow removal this winter. There probably was not even two inches at one time, and who wrote this summons? Behind the Presbyterian Church along Route 66, there’s a whole wall of bricks caved in on the sidewalk. And right across the street from that are landscape blocks that are not secured, just lying on top of each other. Safety and health being overlooked.
And the absolute worst disgrace is the barrier wall just before you leave town on Route 66. Now if that is not a health and safety issue, your eyes are shut as you are leaving New Bethlehem.
Maybe our town officials better reorganize their responsibilities and priorities. Others who have been “victimized” by our town politicians are afraid to speak up.
TAMMY KELLOGG
Clarion