Ileen C. Dunkle, 66, of Rimersburg, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at her home.
Born April 25, 1956, Clarion, she was the daughter of Charles and Dorothea (Barger) Marsh.
Ileen loved going to bingo, playing lottery tickets and reading. She liked to have yard sales and enjoyed going to them as well.
She was dedicated to her family and cherished her time with them.
Her memory will be cherished by her sons, Bob Smith and wife, Hope, and Billy Smith and wife, Tara, all of Rimersburg; a daughter, Angie Greenawalt of Rimersburg; eight grandchildren, Josie Six, Bobby Smith, Gabe Rankin, Levi Smith, Kelly Fabiszewski, Michael Greenawalt, Cora Greenawalt and Carly Smith; 10 great-grandchildren, Dakota Six, Maiya Six, Kaiser Smith, Emily Fabiszewski, Kaylee Fabiszewski, Kali Fabiszewski, Michael Fabiszewski, Mason Greenawalt, McKinley Greenawalt and Saige Reeseman; a brother, Virgil Marsh and wife, Candy, of Rimersburg; sisters, Shirley Salizzoni and husband, Bill, of Huey, Phyllis Stockdill and husband, Jerry, of Kissinger and Barbara Schrecengost of Rimersburg; and a sister-in-law, Sandy Marsh of Sligo.
Ileen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 27 years, Roger Glenn Dunkle, who died February 27, 2014; a brother, Charles Marsh; sisters, Florence Bobbert, Geraldine Switzer and Marsha Salizzoni; an infant brother, Bernard Marsh; and a brother-in-law, James Schrecengost.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
Additional visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Mark Deeter officiating.
Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to the family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.