DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.