PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates’ agenda to be aggressive on the bases in 2023 has already been well chronicled.
If you needed a clear example of how much that dedication to the run game is paying off, it crystalized in the first inning of the Pirates’ 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday afternoon.
Down 2-0 in the bottom of the first, lead-off hitter Tucupita Marcano laid down a bunt (with two strikes, by the way). He was credited with a single and ended up on third base thanks to a throwing error by catcher Austin Barnes.
Marcano scored on a single by Bryan Reynolds. Andrew McCutchen followed Reynolds with a single of his own. Following a Connor Joe pop-out, Reynolds and McCutchen executed a double steal — the fourth steal of the season for both players.
Being on third base allowed Reynolds to score when the next batter, Rodolfo Castro, hit a sacrifice fly. McCutchen advanced to third on that play as well. Then McCutchen scored from third base on a check-swing, bloop RBI from Jack Suwinski. Suwinski would add another steal later in the inning — also his fourth of the year.
Suddenly, a 2-0 deficit became a 3-2 lead in Pittsburgh’s first at-bat, with all three runs being a direct result of the Pirates’ base running acumen and manager Derek Shelton’s willingness to engage it. That’s exactly what Major League Baseball was going for when it made some significant rules tweaks during the offseason.
Not just shortening the lengths of games with the pitch clock but increasing the amount of action during plays by making the bases bigger, limiting pickoff attempts and banning the shift.
All those things were intended to increase stolen bases and bring the potential impact of base hits that aren’t home runs to yield more action. The Pirates are fast becoming the embodiment of that plan. The Pirates are tied with the Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles for seventh in MLB in runs scored (132) while being just 13th in home runs (30).
“You always feel there is movement,” Joe said. “Chaos. Trying to create pressure on the other pitcher, catcher. You could feel it this series especially. You could feel the other team getting frustrated.”
The Pirates take the extra 90 feet when it is there during a play. They’ll steal it on the next pitch if it isn’t there. They force mistakes from opposing pitchers and fielders.
Small-ball hitting is yielding run-scoring results. The Pirates are second in the National League in run-scoring percentage (the percentage of time a base runner eventually scores a run) at 34% behind only the Chicago Cubs. They lead MLB in steals with 36 (in 43 attempts).
“The past four or five years, it’s been, ‘Alright, let me steal a meaningful base,’ instead of just stealing,” McCutchen said before a game last weekend against the Cincinnati Reds. “Now it’s like, ‘You know what? I think I can go!’ Regardless, I think I can get there and go. So go get the bag, then. It’s having that opportunity, and I like having it.”
Even the pitchers are paying attention.
“We’re creating chaos out there,” Thursday’s winning starter Mitch Keller said. “We lay a bunt down, or we’re stealing. It’s just all hell broke loose out there. It’s really fun to watch.”
Of course, there is a cause and effect to the Pirates’ success in the run game. So far this season, the Pirates are getting on base and putting the ball in play. They are ninth in the league in on-base percentage (.334) and 22nd in strikeouts with just 206. That makes engaging base runners a lot easier. For now, it’s a formula that’s working.
Thus far, for the first-place Pirates in April, what hasn’t been working?