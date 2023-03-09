DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.