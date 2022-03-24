CLARION – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to multiple lane closure on Interstate 80 Eastbound and Westbound between Exit 97: Falls Creek/DuBois in Jefferson County and Exit 45: Emlenton/St. Petersburg in Clarion County starting March 28.
This resurfacing project of Interstate 80 includes milling, patching, binder, leveling and wearing courses, along with bridge preservation work.
Contractor, IA Construction Co. Inc. of Franklin will be setting long-term lane closures beginning March 28 at 7 a.m. There will be multiple lane closures alternating between the left and right lanes both Eastbound and Westbound throughout the duration of the project in Jefferson and Clarion counties with a minimum of five miles between each closure.
This $17 million project is anticipated to be completed in fall 2022.