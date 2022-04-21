Creating a yard space that is inviting and welcoming to our avian friends is simple to do.
Sean Minnick, of the Tiadaghton Audubon Society, which covers Tioga and Potter counties, said people here will likely begin to see the early warblers during the first couple weeks of April. Some will just be migrating through the area, but some will stop and breed here.
To make an outside space safe and inviting for birds, Minnick suggests they include only plants that are native to Pennsylvania.
“You want to plant native whenever possible,” he said. A list of native plants can be found at www.audubon.org/native-plants.
Beyond that, if there’s an area of a lawn that doesn’t need to be mowed, Minnick suggests letting it grow. Piling brush on the side of the yard for birds to go in is good for them, as well. The Audubon Society website states deadwood and fallen leaves are inviting, too.
The Audubon Society website suggests including “a variety of heights and textures to provide plenty of options for birds to rest, avoid predators and build nests,” such as discarded Christmas trees, native trees, shrubs and ferns, logs, brush or rock piles and nest boxes.
Some bluebirds may look for nest sites now, but will begin laying eggs in early to mid-April, depending on the weather.
“If they have bluebird houses, they’ll want to start cleaning those out,” Minnick said.
While birds eat a variety of things, it doesn’t hurt to put feeders out, Minnick said. Suet is good for woodpeckers. Goldfinches like smaller seeds and thistle (nyjer) and sunflower seeds.
Bird baths are good for the birds and the bees; they need to drink water, too.
“If you keep a bird bath out in a little garden area, it definitely will attract birds, too,” he said.
Keeping feeders and baths clean is important. Finches especially can get an eye disease and, once one bird has it, it can get onto the seeds and infect another bird.
“It’s always good to clean your feeders once in a while and rake up the extra stuff that’s on the ground, the shells and stuff,” Minnick said.
The Audubon Society has a program, “Bird-Friendly Habitat Recognition Program,” where people can enroll their home and create a bird-friendly habitat using food, water, shelter and nesting sites. With a completed application and a $25 donation, a yard sign is provided for their home that states the area is bird-friendly.
For more information, visit https://pa.audubon.org/conservation/bird-friendly-habitat-recognition-program. If people want to register, they can contact the Tiadaghton Audubon Society at tasmember@yahoo.com.
For more information on creating a bird-friendly space, visit https://pa.audubon.org/conservation/4-tips-bird-friendly-habitat. For more information on the Audubon Society, visit www.audubon.org.