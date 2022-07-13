Irvin C. Kunselman Jr., 83, of Punxsutawney, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022 at his home.
Born January 15, 1939 in Brandy Camp, he was the son of late Irvin C. Kunselman and Esther E. (Adams) Kunselman.
He married Barbara (Shaffer) Kunselman on December 6, 1958. She survives.
Irvin worked for Citizens Utility in New Bethlehem for 32 years and went on to retire from Jefferson Manor.
He was a member of the Dora EUB Church.
Mr. Kunselman enjoyed camping and vacationing with his family.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He spent time in the area of Lost Hill at the camp of his life-long friend Harry Toth and his three sons and daughter, Randy, Mark, Doug and Lori during hunting seasons.
Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Barbara (Shaffer) Kunselman; three daughters, Jackie Martz and her husband, Vern, of North Haverhill, N.H., Lori Martz and her husband, Charles, of Ringgold and Amy Baun of Punxsutawney; five grandchildren, Carrie Martz, Caleb Martz, Levi Martz and his wife, Stephanie, Kaci Dietrick and her husband, Adam, and Camryn Frye and her husband, Andy; five great-grandchildren, Lucas Baun, Raegan Martz, Hadley Martz, Jackson Frye and Ryleigh Martz; two brothers, Robert “Pete” Kunselman and his wife, Violet, of Dora, Ted Kunselman and his wife, Ellen, of Ohio; three sisters, Irene Drummond of Dayton, Shirley McKeen of Punxsutawney and Denise Frye of Punxsutawney; a brother-in-law, Allen Reddinger; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Jim Baun; and a sister, Nancy Reddinger.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the Dora EUB Church, with the Rev. Wayne Taylor officiating.
Burial will be in Zion Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his memory to the Dora EUB Church, 2547 Dora Timblin Road, Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Shumaker Funeral Home Inc. of Punxsutawney.