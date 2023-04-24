PITTSBURGH — The Steelers met with more college draft prospects this year than Mike Tomlin can ever remember. They had one-on-one meetings with players at the Senior Bowl, the NFL combine, pro days, top-30 visits and Zoom calls, a COVID-era tool they continue to use, including a few more this week in the final days as the draft approaches.
The Steelers only have seven draft choices most years, but they don’t let all that hard work and research go to waste. They come back to those scouting reports after every season ends when they prepare for free agency. In many cases, such as the acquisition of receiver Allen Robinson last week, those scouting reports might be a decade old.
“He is an example of our general free agent interest,” Tomlin said Monday morning during the team’s annual pre-draft news conference. “It goes all the way back to when he was at Penn State. Kevin Colbert and I spent a lot of time with him and his family in the pre-draft process. He was a diaper dandy. He was a 20-year-old when he came into the draft. We held him in high regard. We liked his football character. We liked his football talents. We liked his upside. We followed him throughout his NFL journey. That’s the framing of the people we generally do free agent business with.
“The same thing can be said for [ Elandon] Roberts. I remember being down at Houston at his pro day. Kevin and I stood in the parking lot and talked to his parents for 45 minutes after his pro day was over. That’s how we play free agency. We build our team primarily through the draft because we do a great deal of research on these guys in draft prep. Our professional interest is usually a continuation of that.”
Robinson remembers those early interactions with the Steelers and believes his transition will be a bit easier as a result.
“It definitely doesn’t seem like 10 years ago, I’ll tell you that,” Robinson said. “It seems like yesterday. He always left a great impression on me.
“I feel like I know coach Tomlin pretty well, and I think he feels the same. Now playing for him, I’m very excited.”
Robinson no longer is a diaper dandy. He’ll turn 30 this summer and has enjoyed a productive career that has been interrupted at various stages due to injuries. He dealt with ankle and hamstring issues in his final season in Chicago in 2021. Last fall, in his first and only season with the Rams, his season ended in November when he had season-ending foot surgery.
General manager Omar Khan said one of the main objectives of the offseason was obtaining a veteran receiver. He said the Steelers will be careful with Robinson as he rehabilitates this spring. He said the Steelers likely will take a similar approach with Robinson as they did last year with Larry Ogunjobi, who also was coming off foot surgery. Ogunjobi did not practice much in the early stages of training camp and gradually got in shape enough to play in 16 of the 17 games last season.
“I feel like I have a lot of football left in me,” Robinson said. “In the 10 games I played last year, I felt good about a lot of the things I did.”
In 10 games last season, Robinson had 33 catches for 339 yards and three touchdowns. He has three 1,000-yard seasons in his career and his last came in 2020 with the Bears. With Mitch Trubisky throwing him passes for most of the season, Robinson finished with 102 catches for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns.
In the past two seasons combined — his 2021 season also was cut short due to an injury — Robinson had 71 catches for 749 yards.
Robinson has always been a No. 1 or No. 2 receiver in his previous stops with the Jaguars, Bears and Rams. With the Steelers, he’ll slot in behind starters Diontae Johnson and George Pickens. He said he has worked extensively in the slot throughout his career and would feel comfortable there if that’s how the Steelers ultimately decide to use him.
“It’s a big opportunity,” Robinson said. “Just looking at the past, a lot of veterans have had success coming here.”