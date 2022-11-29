NEW BETHLEHEM – With decorations and Christmas lights going up over the past week throughout the area, the Redbank Valley is poised to officially usher in the holiday season this weekend with a series of events, and even more planned throughout the month.
“This weekend we have Light Up Night, the Festival of Trees, the Christmas parade and Snack with Santa,” Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce president Gennie Gerow said of the busy schedule this Friday and Saturday.
Everything kicks off on Friday evening with Light Up Night festivities at the Redbank Valley History Center. Starting at 5 p.m., guests can stop in and check out the Festival of Trees until 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
“People can come in and look at the trees for free,” Redbank Valley Historical Society president Cindy Morgan said, adding that those wishing to vote on their favorite tree, can do so for $1 per ticket.
A joint event between the chamber and historical society, the Festival of Trees returns for its second year to light up the History Center, this time featuring 13 trees decorated by local businesses and organizations.
“We have some really beautiful and creative trees this year,” Morgan said.
This year’s trees were decorated by Clarion Printing, Ferringer Enterprises, Hoak Insurance, Laurel Eye Clinic, The Leader-Vindicator, Valley Flowers, First United National Bank, the Charles Leach Agency, the Clarion County Community Bank, Kaminsky Dental, the Redbank Valley Library, the chamber and the historical society.
Morgan said that the voting is not only a fundraiser for the historical society, but the top three winning entries will share in the prize money as well. She said that any day cares, preschools or elementary school groups that would like to schedule a time to see the Festival of Trees can do so by calling her at (814) 221-6225.
On Saturday, the community will come together for the chamber’s annual Christmas parade along Broad Street.
Lineup for the parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. along Water Street, and the parade will step off at 1 p.m.
“Santa and Mrs. Claus will be here for the parade,” Gerow said, adding that the event will also feature the Redbank Valley High School marching band, a Grinch float and entries from the First Church of God and Edgewood Heights, participation from the local American Legion, fire companies, and the Peanut Butter Festival queen and princess.
“Immediately following the parade, everyone is invited to the History Center for Snack with Santa and the Festival of Trees,” Gerow said.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand to meet and have their photos taken with area children, and a treat will be given to each child.
It will also be a time for people to see the Festival of Trees and to vote for their favorites.
This weekend’s events in the Redbank Valley also include the annual Craft and Gift Show at Redbank Valley Municipal Park’s skating rink from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Santa Claus will arrive at noon, and photo packages with Santa will be available for $10. The craft show also includes a Chinese auction, and the kitchen will be open.
On Sunday, Dec. 4, the Redbank Valley Church Association will hold its Festival of Carols starting at 7 p.m. at the First Church of God. The event features groups and individuals from area churches, and all are welcome to attend.
The historical society’s Christmas events will continue next Friday, Dec. 9, with the debut of TubaChristmas at the History Center. The free concert begins at 7:30 p.m., and is preceded at 6 p.m. with a lasagna dinner that is open to the public for a $10 fee. Guests can also visit the Festival of Trees and vote for their favorite tree that evening. More details about the event can be found in a separate story in today’s newspaper.
Looking further ahead into December, the Springside Baptist Church will host its annual Living Nativity on Friday, Dec. 16, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Also, the “Whoville Soiree,” the 6th Annual Daddy Daughter Dance, sponsored by the Redbank Valley Football Boosters and Valley View Goldendoodles, will be held on Friday, Dec. 16, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Trinity Hall in Alcola.
The event is free for fathers and daughters, but participants must RSVP by Dec. 4 by calling (814) 573-4079. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the promenade will begin at 7 p.m.
And on Saturday, Dec. 17, the Walter W. Craig American Legion Post will hold its first-ever Wreaths Across America program at the new Veterans Memorial Park in New Bethlehem starting at 1 p.m. Following the program, wreaths will be placed on the graves of veterans in area cemeteries.