First of all, I would like to thank the overwhelming support we have had from our wonderful church family at the Oakland Church of God. They remained ever faithful with their food, monetary donations, prayers and willing hands on packing day.
Second, I would like to thank so many in our amazing community for their generous donations, many of those in memory of Mike Hetrick, Char-Val Candy for their special treat bag at Christmas, and especially the United Way. Because of you, we were able to donate bags every week.
A special thank you goes out to the St. Charles Catholic Church for their donations of food through the year and Donna McNeal for delivering it to us. Diane Henry, you were such a blessing as you stepped up for me when I broke my leg.
Once again, we will be packing bags this year. Food items that children themselves can prepare are what we are looking for. If you would like to support this ministry these are the food items needed (nonperishable, individually packaged):
• Microwavable macaroni and cheese cups.
• Microwavable ravioli or spaghetti cups.
• Fruit cups, applesauce cups, pudding cups.
• Individual packages of chips, crackers, cookies.
• Small boxes of raisins.
• Granola bars, cereal bars and Pop Tarts.
• Small full-size boxes of cereal.
Please be mindful that the expiration date has not expired, no cans or drinks because of weight, and that the product does not need boiling water.
They can be dropped off at the Oakland Church of God in Distant, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., or contact me, Linda McHenry, at (814) 275-2347 for pick up.
Monetary donations can be made out to OCOG Blessing Bags and sent to the Oakland Church of God, P.O. Box 40, Distant, PA 16223.
As always, we covet your prayers as we continue this vital ministry.
LINDA McHENRY
And The Blessing Bags Team