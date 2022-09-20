James Carville said it right in 1992 when he said: “It’s the economy, stupid!”
The Socialist Democrats and the MSM are trying to keep Trump and Mar-a-Lago in the news, and they want you to be oblivious to the southern border, inflation, fuel and food prices, the crime and unrest in our cities, and the Hunter Biden investigation by the FBI.
Seven-hundred-and-forty-eight illegal aliens have died to date trying to illegally cross the southern border this year, all blood on the hands of Harris, Biden and Mayorkas. Three-hundred people die each day in America from the illegal drug trade (mostly fentanyl) that happens at the border, and the only reason Biden stopped the construction of the border wall was to pacify his ego. That is the equivalent of a jetliner crash everyday killing everybody onboard, and closing the border would stop the illegal drug business in its tracks. Why not? There has been in excess of 4 million illegal aliens cross our border under the Biden administration.
There is a plethora of evidence that much of our nation’s problems illegally and freely cross the border with the blessings of the Biden administration. America is a much poorer, weaker nation under an autocratic/despotic President Biden, and at risk from attack from our adversaries. We are at very high risk of attack because Biden has allowed the depletion of our “strategic petroleum reserves” and he has sold the oil to China, who is truly our enemy.
As I watched the funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II, the contrast between our two nations was startling and speaks volumes. Over the miles that the Queen Elizabeth II entourage traveled, there were many very stark differences in the standards the Brits keep compared to what we allow to pass muster in America.
Absent from the landscape in the United Kingdom is slum cities like Baltimore, Cleveland, Detroit, Chicago, Philadelphia, just to name a few, along with graffiti on every building, rail car and bridge overpass. Streets covered with stoned drug users shooting up on the sidewalks living in cardboard boxes and $10 tarps, city blocks full of dilapidated houses, and junk cars, and gangs of thugs beating down old people in broad daylight just for the joy of harming them.
Americans have willingly allowed our standards to plummet. Instead, Democratic mayors and governors have rewarded those not willing to maintain themselves with other peoples’ money. The nanny state has no qualms redistributing the wealth of the honest working men and women to “do the right thing” for the underachievers with the underlying motivation of buying votes. This is what happens when we stray away from commonsense, self discipline, and the rule of law.
It has become very evident, the Biden administration has elected to revert back to a monarchy where he is king and rules by executive order and coercion from his underlings.
It is the economy, stupid! Joe has downplayed and lied about inflation, the actual numbers of Americans in the ranks of the employed, the skyrocketing cost of affordable housing, food, transportation, utilities and medical care. In slightly more than six weeks, America is going to make a change for the better, the “hush” you hear now will be an overwhelming “roar” when the true ballots are counted after the Nov. 8 election!
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora