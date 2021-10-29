J. Robert “Rob” Varner, 58, of Sligo, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca following an illness.
Born January 2, 1963, in Philadelphia, he was the son of Doc and Marti Varner of Clarion.
He graduated from Union High School in 1981 and continued his education at the University of Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science, graduating in 1986.
He was the owner and funeral director of Varner Funeral Home in Sligo and Rimersburg for the last 33 years.
Mr. Varner was a member of the VFW Post No. 7132 of Rimersburg, the Rimersburg Lions Club, the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Clarion, the Sons of the American Legion and the Sligo Sportsman Club.
In his spare time, he liked to hunt, fish, boat, water and snow ski, go camping, hot air ballooning and ride his Harley Davidson.
He enjoyed attending NASCAR races and spending time with his family and friends, especially his kids, Sydney and Sutton.
Survivors include his parents; two children, Sydney Varner of Sligo and her fiancé, Jace Hiles, and Sutton Varner of Tucson, Ariz.; four sisters, Holli (Rod) Murray of West Middlesex, Beth (Dana) Hawk of Sligo, Dawn (Rich) Herzig of Pittsburgh and Annese (Sean) Bayless of Greenville; and his aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and two sons, Shane Varner and Spencer Varner.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 30, at the Varner Funeral Home in Rimersburg and from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday at the Varner Funeral Home in Sligo.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 1, 2021 in the Sligo Presbyterian Church, with the Revs., James Rudiger, Mark Deeter and Larry Piper co-officiating over the services.
Please observe COVID-19 protocols when attending calling hours and services.
Interment will be in the Grandview Cemetery in Sligo.
Memorial contributions may be given in the name of J. Robert Varner to Rimersburg Veterans Memorial Park, P.O. Box 705, Rimersburg, PA 16248 or Sligo Veterans Memorial Park, P.O. Box 96, Sligo, PA 16255.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.varnerfuneralhome.com.