Jack A. Yount, 92, of Mayport, passed away on Saturday morning, March 18, 2023 at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
Born May 30, 1930 in Summerville, he was the son of the late Frank and Stella (Troup) Yount.
Jack worked for Doverspike Brothers Coal Company until his retirement.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church in New Bethlehem, and in earlier years, the Hawthorn Area Fire Department Fire Police.
Jack married Edna M. (Edmonds) Yount on September 15, 1951. They were married for over 71 years. She survives.
He is also survived by three children, Jackie Yount, Mae Stahlman and her husband, Alan, both of Mayport, and Edward A. Yount and his wife, Sue, of New Bethlehem; six grandchildren, Scott (Anteisha) Stahlman, Barry (Michelle) Stahlman, Jason Procious, Jennifer (Jason) Pfaff, Alicia (Shawn) Hetrick, and Amanda (Adam) Jones; 14 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, William Yount of Oil City and Donald Yount of Franklin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Mindy Procious; a daughter-in-law, Rhonda Yount; two brothers, Frankie Yount and Ernest Yount; and six sisters, Rubie Buck, Grace Radaker, Josephine Doverspike, Ruthanne Wotring, Catherine McAninch and Mary Yount.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the First Baptist Church in New Bethlehem, with the Rev. Randy Hopper officiating.
Interment will follow at the Hawthorn Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.