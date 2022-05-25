Jack Allen Schultz, 81, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, resting peacefully in his home.
Born October 13, 1940 in Kittanning, he was the son of the late Veto and Sarabelle (Anderson) Schultz.
He married Paulette (Gahagen) Schultz on May 27, 1967. She survives.
Other survivors include a sister, Sharon (Ken) Shuman of Beach City, Ohio; a nephew, whom he considered a son, Nathan Weaver of Dalton, Ohio; a namesake, Jackson Weaver and his siblings, Treyton Weaver and Jada Weaver, all of Dalton, Ohio; numerous nieces and nephews of various locations over the U.S.; and special neighbor’s kids, Cooper and Harper Kespelher, who brought much joy into his life and lovingly called him Grandpa.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Dale (Avonelle) Schultz and Regis (Alice) Schultz; and two sisters, Doris Ann (Frank) Swast and Barbara Schultz.
Mr. Schultz retired from R&P Coal Co. in 1996.
He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing, and collecting antiques and mining artifacts.
Mr. Schultz attended the Cottage Hill Church in New Bethlehem.
He will be lovingly missed by all those whom he spent time hunting and fishing with over the years.
Special thanks to David Schultz who came to help care for Uncle Jack every day.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastors Alan Swast and Neal Weaver co-officiating.
Interment will be held in the Salem cemetery in Frogtown.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be given to the Cottage Hill Building Fund.
