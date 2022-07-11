Jack B. Hetrick, 91, of Distant, Armstrong County, passed away Saturday afternoon, July 9, 2022, at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
Born March 21, 1931 in Kellersburg, Armstrong County, he was a son of the late Harold and Florence Bain Hetrick.
He was a graduate of Kittanning High School.
Mr. Hetrick was a veteran of the United States Army.
Jack married the former Marilyn Joan Allen on December 3, 1954. She preceded him in death on November 19, 2006.
He was employed through the years by St. Charles Refractories, Reddinger Coal Company and Shawmut Cleaning Plant, from which he retired in 1996.
Mr. Hetrick attended the Oakland Church of God in Distant.
He enjoyed camping, traveling with his wife, hunting and woodworking.
Survivors include a sister-in-law, Kay Hetrick, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Leona, Elda, Bill, Ann, Beverly and Harold.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 11, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the Oakland Church of God in Distant.
Funeral services will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. at the church, with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger, pastor of the church, officiating.
Interment will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.