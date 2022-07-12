MIAMI — Jacob Stallings never really expected to be traded.
He said as much to the Post-Gazette last November, the day after the catcher had been sent from the Pirates to the Miami Marlins in exchange for a trio of prospects.
At the time, Stallings was in Dallas, taking part in negotiations between Major League Baseball and the Players’ Association, fruitlessly trying to avoid a lockout. During a five-minute break between sessions, Stallings got a call from Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, who asked him if he’d been traded.
“I said, ‘I don’t know, did I?’ It was on Twitter before it got to me,” Stallings said. “[General manager Ben Cherington] called me shortly thereafter, but it was very surprising. I didn’t really hear any rumors or anything until that morning that teams were inquiring. I was definitely surprised that it came together that quickly.”
Of course, there was no going back. Stallings was left trying to build relationships with his new team, though that proved more difficult than it could have been once the lockout was instituted. Stallings said he tried his best to get phone numbers for his teammates — coaches weren’t allowed to talk to players during the lockout — but picked up some incorrect numbers along the way. Progress was slow, but he is now up to speed.
As far as old ties in Pittsburgh, there are still plenty. Right-hander Chris Stratton, for instance, is one of Stallings’ best friends. He talks to Reynolds, infielder Kevin Newman, his old catching coach Glenn Sherlock, now with the New York Mets, and bullpen catcher Jordan Comadena, to name a few.
He even reached out to the Pirates’ No. 1 prospect on MLB Pipeline, catcher Henry Davis. Stallings offered assistance, telling Davis that if he needed any advice on anything, he was only a text or call away.
“I wanted him to have my number and told him I was bummed we didn’t get to work together, but if he needed anything to just let me know,” Stallings said. “He took me up on it pretty quickly there. Texted a handful of times, mostly about receiving and defensive stuff. He would send me video and ask me my thoughts. I tried to offer whatever advice I could. Obviously a special player and really important to the organization.”
Stallings also keeps in touch with the myriad other ex-Pirates strewn about the league. Sherlock is a good example, but so is Mets right-hander Trevor Williams, now a division rival. He’s talked with Josh Bell and Chad Kuhl, members of the Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies, respectively, whenever they cross paths.
Last week, New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole came to Pittsburgh and discussed his time in Pittsburgh. Among other things, he mentioned that he wished the 2015 Pirates playoff team could have gotten a little further, stayed together a little longer, proven a little more. Cole and Stallings barely overlapped with the Pirates, and Cole’s core of teammates from those days were much more successful than Stallings’.
Still, that feeling is shared to an extent. Stallings came up with players like Reynolds, Kuhl and Bell, and while they never turned Pittsburgh into a true winner, those relationships are missed.
“I was talking to Trevor about it in New York and Chad and Josh, just because we play those guys. I just don’t think we really realized how unique our situation was and how lucky we were just to come up together and be in the big leagues together for however many years it was, just not realizing how fun that is and how unique that was,” Stallings said. “So I think that’s just the main thing, just kind of a really cool thing. Looking back on it is fun. You’d love to stay together your whole career, but that hardly ever happens.”
Plus, Stallings was appreciated in Pittsburgh. After all, he built himself from a non-prospect to an everyday catcher and Gold Glove winner in 2021. He handled a young pitching staff with aplomb and provided multiple walk-off moments during a trying season. More importantly, he helped manager Derek Shelton get up to speed and institute his coaching style in a new organization.
Shelton was actually one of the first people to call Stallings after the lockout ended. He didn’t have much time to do so before it began — Stallings was traded on Nov. 29, and the lockout started at midnight, Dec. 2 — so Shelton told him how much Stallings meant to him as a beginning manager.
“He means a lot to me. His relationship was really strong. I think anytime when you have a veteran catcher in your clubhouse, and you have young pitchers and you’re a new manager, you need that relationship,” Shelton said. “So it was something that was really important to me. The second part of it is ... I know he was actually at the meetings when Ben called him and told him, and then I talked to him. It was really important to me because you couldn’t talk to him. We were able to have a much lengthier conversation when the lockout was over, just me telling him how much I appreciated everything he had done for me in my first two years.”
On Tuesday, the Pirates will get to show Stallings another token of appreciation. This spring, Shelton met with a Rawlings representative, the presenters of the Gold Glove awards, and asked him for a favor. Shelton wanted to know if Stallings would be willing to postpone the ceremony awarding him the Gold Glove. Shelton thought it would make for a nice moment if Stallings received the award when the Pirates came to Miami.
Stallings agreed, and the ceremony will now be held Tuesday, with some of the catcher’s former teammates and coaches in the opposing dugout, ready to appreciate him for his work in Pittsburgh.
Then, Stallings says he plans to keep the award in the clubhouse until the next time the Mets come to town. He’ll take a picture with Sherlock in front of it and try to build a full circle around his journey to become the best defensive backstop in the game last season.
It’s a mutually beneficial moment of appreciation between former teammates, who may not have expected to be separated when they were.
“I’m excited for our group to see it. I was pretty, pretty strong in my conviction coming up to this for him to win it,” Shelton said. “I’m going to be really excited for him to get it [Tuesday]. Our catching group is, too. ... It’s going to be a special moment for us to see him get his award.”