James F. “Tattoo Jimmy” Henderson, 81, of Worthington, formerly of East Brady, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022 at Quality Life Services Sugarcreek.
Born April 3, 1941 in Dover, N.J., he was the son of Frederick James and Katherine Barbara (Trowbridge) Henderson.
He attended Rockaway Township Schools in New Jersey and was a member of Tebo Methodist Church.
Mr. Henderson was glad to leave his mark on his hometown by serving on the committee to name the Dennis B. O’Brien School.
Whenever he could, James would be out in nature, usually hunting or fishing. However, his family and friends could regularly find him cruising on his Harley Davidson Softail Motorcycle.
His memory will be cherished by his fiancée, Phyllis Ann Hansen of Worthington; son, James F. Henderson Jr. and wife, Fran, of Hackettstown, N.J.; daughters, Betty Henderson of Morris Plains, N.J., Mindy Van Houten of North Carolina, Deborah “Debbie” Roe of Hackettstown, N.J. and Beth Ann Perry of Hackettstown, N.J.; and many grandchildren.
James will also be missed by his brothers, Marshall Henderson and wife, Linda, of Phillipsburg, N.J. and Henry R. Henderson and wife, Annie, of Landing, N.J.; and his sisters, Barbara Eldridge of Snyderville, Mary Ann Palmer of Dover, N.J., Jean Henderson of Budd Lake, N.J. and Wanda Reich and husband, Volker, of Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Charles Henderson.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at the Bauer Funeral Home in Kittanning.
Interment will be in the Rimersburg Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be made in James’ memory to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.
To send an online condolence to the family, visit: www.bauerfuneral.com.