STATE COLLEGE — Two days removed from Saturday’s open practice outside the Lasch Building, Penn State was back on the field as preseason camp rolled on.
And much to James Franklin’s chagrin (and slight amusement), the Nittany Lions were treated to similar rainy conditions in Happy Valley.
“We always schedule practice based on the Farmers’ Almanac,” Franklin quipped on Monday night in Holuba Hall. “I made that joke with the players, and they look at me like I have five heads.”
Fortunately, whether or not the Nittany Lions got the reference doesn’t matter all that much. What does matter is the work Penn State got in over the weekend.
Franklin and the program opened their doors to Saturday’s scrimmage to the fans. It was an opportunity for diehard supporters to watch as Drew Allar, Nick Singleton and the 2023 squad went to work, three weeks before the season opener against West Virginia.
But Franklin also wanted to extract more from the occasion than just giving fans a glimpse of what Penn State has cooking.
“I thought we got exactly what we wanted to get out of it,” Franklin said. “We got a ton of reps, a ton of situations covered. We got wet ball work, which is really valuable. ... And then being in front of the fans, it creates a different element.”
Lightening
the load on Olu
Fans in attendance would have noticed, in Franklin’s words, “dramatic” modifications to Olu Fashanu’s involvement in Saturday’s scrimmage.
Penn State is keeping a close eye on Fashanu’s snap count throughout preseason camp in an effort to limit injury risk. Fashanu, who was named a preseason All-American by ESPN on Monday, is one of the best offensive tackles in the country and boasts a first-round grade already for the 2024 NFL draft.
“You really don’t make the modifications that we’re making with Olu unless the guy is truly, truly, truly a proven commodity,” Franklin said, adding that Fashanu is getting enough daily reps to grow and stay sharp.
“I want to do everything we can to help him become a top 10 pick, which I think he is, in terms of not only a player but a franchise guy with how he goes about his business,” Franklin added. “The guy wants to be great in everything he does. He wants more reps. He’s fighting us for more reps. So he’s going about it the right way. And he’s practicing his tail off. ... I feel really good about the plan we have for him. And he’s one of these guys who’s wired so right that he wouldn’t take it the wrong way. He’ll still maximize the reps he’s getting.”
Landon Tengwall’s
health status
Speaking of offensive linemen, Tengwall — Penn State’s projected starter at left guard — was not seen during Saturday’s open practice.
When asked about Tengwall’s absence, Franklin said the 6-foot-6, 317-pound blocker is dealing with some “bumps and bruises.” Franklin also reiterated his stance not to discuss injuries in detail.
Tengwall impressed as a sophomore last season before suffering a season-ending injury during warmups ahead of the Michigan game. Hunter Nourzad, who is now Penn State’s projected starting center, filled in for Tengwall in 2022.
Should Tengwall miss significant time moving forward, expect either Vega Ioane or JB Nelson to step up in his absence.
Breakout player
continuing to emerge
Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren are locked in starters at tight end. But behind them, there’s a spot to fill — especially with how frequently Penn State uses three tight ends. It seems there’s more clarity on who will assume that No. 3 role.
Khalil Dinkins already garnered praise from Franklin at Big Ten media days, and it kept going on Monday. Franklin said the redshirt freshman has continued his “unbelievable offseason” into fall camp.
Franklin noted that Dinkins, who is currently listed at 6-foot-4, 246 pounds, needs to add a little bit of weight. Ideally, he’d be at or above 250 pounds, Franklin said.
“But you talk to our defensive players, and they feel like he’s one of our better blockers,” the coach added. “He can really run. ... He’s really matured and grown up and had a phenomenal summer academically, which is probably where I’m as proud of him as anything. We anticipate him being that No. 3. We haven’t made any decisions on it. But he’s working like it.”