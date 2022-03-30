James Robert James, 80, of Rimersburg, passed away Sunday morning, March 27, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.
Born August 14, 1941, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Arthur Ian and Mona Pauline (Jordan) James Jr.
He married Judith Marlene (Miller) James on October 12, 1968. She preceded him in death.
Mr. James served his country in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1966.
He worked for the Rimersburg and Sligo Boroughs and later worked as a custodian for Clarion University for 20 years until he retired.
Mr. James enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing, collecting guns and reloading.
He was a Steeler fan and supported the black and gold.
Survivors include his mother, Mona Pauline James of Sligo; two sons, Jesse Robert James of Leeper and Jamie Marvin James and his wife, Michelle, of Monaca; three grandchildren, Joshua, Christy, and Elizabeth; one sister, Honor Catherine “Kay” Stawarz and her husband, Jim, of Windber; one brother, Arthur William “Butch” James of Sligo; a special nephew, Richard William James; and several other nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Ian James Jr.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 2, 2022 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with pastor Carol Brown officiating.
Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery.
