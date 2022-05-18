Jan “Denise” Maloney, 62, of Clarion, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022.
She was born on January 22, 1960 in Kittanning.
Jan enjoyed camping, nature, hiking and crafts.
She was known to be very generous and the “best mom ever,” so much so that everybody called her mom.
She was loved and will be forever missed.
Jan was the mother of Libbi Maloney and Katy Maloney, and sister of Becky Bonyak.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lawrence and Audra Cathcart.
All services will be held privately.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home in Butler.
