WINGATE — The Clearfield defense stood up to the test time after time Friday at Alumni Stadium.
But when the Bison stuffed Bald Eagle area inches short of a first down on a fourth down play near midfield with 44 seconds left in regulation, time stood still, if only for a moment.
“I didn’t think they were set to begin with,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said of the fourth-down play. “But that wasn’t called but then I’m thinking maybe they didn’t get the first down and then it’s (short by) the link of the chain.”
The measurement in the Bison’s favor set off a wild celebration on the Clearfield sidelines as player after player and eventually son Andrew hugged Janocko, who reached the 300-win milestone with a gutty 7-3 victory over the Eagles.
“I can’t say enough about our kids and our coaches,” Janocko said. “What a gutty, gutty game. We had to fight for everything. I’m speechless. (BEA) is a great football team. They’re going to win a lot of games. They have a lot of talent.
“They did a nice job, but we just kept fighting, slugging. Two great teams getting after each other. That’s a game that’s going to be remembered for a long time.”
The Bison had just 20 yards of offense at the half and had only 18 more late in the third quarter when BEA turned the ball over on the Bison 42 on a snap that went over the quarterback’s head, the fourth time that happened to BEA in the game.
Following the change of possession, Carter Chamberlain ripped off a 26-yard run — the longest play from scrimmage by either team in the game — to set the Bison up at the BEA 16. Two more runs got Clearfield to the 6 and Brady Collins bulled into the end zone from there on the first play of the fourth quarter.
That gave Clearfield, which had trailed 3-0 most of the game, a 7-3 lead with 11:56 left to play.
The Bison defense did the rest, stopping Bald Eagle on downs three times in the fourth quarter, the last and one that will live on in Clearfield lore, on a fourth-and-1 play from the 48.
“It’s neat because my family was here tonight,” Janocko said. “Andrew (an assistant coach for the Bears) flew in from Chicago and got a break because they don’t play next week. And my daughter (Anne) and wife (Trina) are here, my son-in-law, my granddaughter (who spent much of the post-game interview in Janocko’s arms).”
BEA opened the scoring with a 27-yard field goal with 5:36 left in the first quarter after driving the ball from the Bison 49 to the visitors’ 11. The 38 yards represented over half of the Eagles offensive output in the half.
Neither offense could do anything with the ball after that. The teams combined for 13 punts in the contest.
The hosts struggled with the shotgun snap throughout the game, sending the ball over the QBs head four times, costing them 49 yards and setting up Clearfield’s lone score.
Clearfield only had 116 total yards in the contest. Collins accounted for most of them, rushing the ball 18 times for 88 yards.
But when the Bison offense absolutely needed to, it found a way to move the ball, going 42 yards in four plays after the late BEA fumble in the third to score the only touchdown they needed and giving Janocko an even more memorable way to reach 300.
“Winning like this means more,” Janocko said. “It would have been nice to win 45-0, but this actually means more. I can’t say enough about our kids and how they fought and just kept gutting it up the whole time.
“Our defense just played their tails off and the offense slugged it out.”
Clearfield evened its record at 1-1 and returns to action next week with some confidence as it hosts DuBois.
“This is huge,” Janocko said. “This is a huge uplift. It was tough going on the road last week and losing that tough one (to Juniata) with a young team. And we still have a lot of work to do. But if you would have told me that we held Bald Eagle to three points ... our defense just played their tails off.”