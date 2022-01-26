BROOKVILLE – The following deeds have been recorded in the office of Register and Recorder Brianna Bullers:
- John D. Matson Jr. and Meggan B. Matson to Tuyler A.Metherd and Tracy I. Metherd, $249,900, Brookville.
- Wayne McGaffic exr. Joesph C. McGaffic Est. a/k/a Joseph Clarence McGaffic Est. to Joshua L. Young and Heather D. Yount, $260,000, Ringgold Township.
- Patricia M. Benninger n/k/a Patricia M. Caruso and Samuel D. Caruso to Samuel D. Caruso, Snyder Township.
- William E. Lyons and Carol D. Lyons f/k/a Carol D. Plyler to Jonas L. Byler and Fannie Ann Byler, $60,000, Warsaw Township.
- Guaranteed Companies Inc. to Sebrina Jansen and Derek Shenot, $33,570, Eldred Township.
- David A. Gingerich, Kathryn J. Gingerich, Marlin D. Gingerich and Sarah M. Gingerich to Andy Troyer, Hannah B. Troyer and Jerry Troyer, $123,500, Ringgold Township.
- Skyline Dairy Inc. to Ringgold Area Volunteer Fire Company, $597.92, Ringgold Township.
- Brent L. Barnes and Donna L. Hammond f/k/a Donna L. Barnes to Christopher M. Forrest, $50,831.20, Henderson Township.
- Kathy E. Knepp and Eric Knepp to Nicole M. Cramer, $75,000, Reynoldsville.
- Raymond A. Fox and Amy E. Fox to Patrick G. Cahill and Alice D. Cahill, $66,000, Sykesville.
- Lisa J. Haag n/k/a Lisa J. Smith to Valerio J. P. Henke and Heidi Henke, $79,900, Punxsutawney.
- Lois Evelyn Shields to Rodney Shields, Rose Township.
- Thomas J. Carnahan to Levi H. Shetler and Katie J. Shetler, $248,600, Washington Township.
- Brenda S. Cyphert to Brenda S. Cyphert and Tiffany L. Cyphert, Bell Township.
- Donna A. Durnell to Matthew R. McMinn and Colleen M. McMinn, $35,000, Reynoldsville.
- Scott J. Delp to Gabriel I. Foradori and Paula K. Foradori, $10,000, Warsaw Township.
- Woodrow W. Yeaney exr. Gary S. Yeaney Est. to April R. Yeaney and Alex C. Yeaney, Beaver Township.