BROOKVILLE — The following deeds have been recorded in the office of Jefferson County Register and Recorder Brianna Bullers:
- Karen E. Clinger to Zane A. Clinger and Chelsea Clinger, $300,000, McCalmont Township.
- Roger D. Ewing and Susan Ewing to Mark C. Ewing, Perry Township.
- Teresa L. Medved to Scott Alan Compton, $12,000, Heath Township.
- Jackson D. Wells to John Raymond Wells, Winslow Township.
- Brookville Wood Products Inc. to Monica A. Mitchell $100, Pine Creek Township.
- Basisty Properties LLC. to Good Punx LLC, $956,000, Punxsutawney.
- Jared Lowry to Brian McKissick, $8,000, Polk Township.
- Rebecca Russo to Mad Housing Opportunities LLC, $25,000, Pine Creek Township.
- Jeremy Lowry to Brian McKissick, $8,000, Polk Township.
- Infirst Bank to Mark Faught and Jennifer Trimble Faught, $17,000, Perry Township.
- Frank Decker to Beth A. Smouse, $182,500, Brookville.
- John E. DeMotte to Robin Mullen Park and Charles W. Park, $30,000, Brookville.
- George Jeffrey Miller to Paul A. Gray and Lori Wills Gray, $52,000, Brookville.
- Wesley S. Smith and Lynn M. Smith to Cabin Park Boys, $134,000, Pine Creek Township.
- Carolyn L. Lundberg to Tyler D. Beatty and Camille M. Palmer, $90,000, Brookville.
- N. Gail Cunningham to Corinna L. Tyger and David D. Cunningham Jr., Sykesville.
- Linda G. Armstrong to John Wineberg, $1,750 Snyder Township.
- John Mortimer Dunham to Jessica M. Dunham, Pine Creek Township.
- Lance D. Osan and Dana Osan to Todd M. Smith and Linda J. Smith, $10,000, Heath Township.
- Ryan P. Porter and Jennifer R. Porter to James P. Sangl and Diane M. Birch, $142,000, Knox Township.
- Jason S. Exley and Alise J. Exley to Blaine S. Burkett, $135,000, Eldred Township.
- Jonathan Watkins and April Watkins to Karen S. Poole and Thomas S. Miller, $65,000, Punxsutawney.
- Gilbert Verner to Gilbert Raymond Verner, Eldred Township.
- Calvin C. Gray to Lindemuth Excavating Inc, $70,000, Union Township.
- Geary J. Smith to Geary J. Smith andMatthew J. Smith, Perry Township.
- Isaac M. Reiner and Lisa . Reiner to Nicole M. Mohney, Ringgold Township.
- Larry D. Park exr. Gary N. Martin Est. a/k/a Gary Martin Est. to Douglas P. Park, Ryan M. Park, Todd J. Park and Clifford Park, Beaver Township.
- Alan L. Reitz and Brian L. Reitz to G & C Land Development LLC, $300,000, Rose Township.
- Katie L. Serafini n/k/a Katie L. Ott to Christina Sharp, $65,500, Brockway.
- Richard M. Russo and Linda Russo to Massimo Sala, $160,000, Falls Creek.
- Karen McKillip P/A and Ruth L. Uplinger by P/A to Zachary S. Siple and Jessica L. Siple, $150,000, Polk Township.
- Richard Carr exr. Carol Lynn Carr Est. a/k/a Carl L. Carr Est. f/k/a Carol L. Lingenfelter to Campbell Family Revocable Trust, Joseph L. Campbell tr. and April K. Campell tr., $40,000, Warsaw Township.
- Molly J. Verona to Derrick Felgar, $140,000, Reynoldsville.
- Muriel McDonald exrx. Clair E. Folks Est. to Robert W. Foulks, Brockway.
- Brookville CB Real Estate LLC to Driven Properties LLC, $430,000, Brookville.