BROOKVILLE — The following deeds have been recorded in the office of Jefferson County Register and Recorder Brianna Bullers:
- William H. Joiner and Alene M. Joiner to Alyson R. Stephens, Rose Township.
- Laurie F. White to David A. Caylor and Rebecca A. Caylor, $90,000, Brookville Borough.
- Linda Ellenberger to Brian K. Ellenberger, Warsaw Township.
- Stump Creek Residents Inc. to Michael Foster, $5,100, Henderson Township.
- Leander M. Y oder, Elva C. Yoder, Lester M. Troyer and Betty M. Troyer to Ervin B. Hershberger and Ella B. Hershberger, $53,880, Henderson Township.
- Jonathan J. Goglin and Tiffany Goglin to Gerald J. Wright IV, Ringgold Township.
- Abby Sunealitis to Jersey Shore State Banke, Punxsutawney.
- Lawrenc Morgan Confer to Lawrence Morgan Confer, James Todd Confer and Helen Amit Confer, Eldred Township.
- William O. Z. McKinley and Linda Ann McKinley to Arthur C. McKinley, Rose Township.
- Gerald R. Harper exr. and Rebecca Gross exr. Garry B. Hallman Est. to John Daniel Geer and Cassandra Rushnok, $60,000, Punxsutawney.
- Rvino Campers Paradise LLC, HLK Llc, Krumsick Irrevocable Trust to Emily P. Weston, $125,000, Heath Township.
- Lisa Rose S. Johnson to Scott A. Wolfgang and Lisa C. Wolfgang, $11,000, Reynoldsville.
- Clyde V. Borden and Betty D. Borden to Leon J. Crosswaite and Elva M. Crosswaite, $175, Reynoldsville.
- Jerry D. Wolfgang and Kelly A. Wolfgang to Eli D. Miller and Susie E. Miller, $98,500, Winslow township.
- Benjamin R. Kohlhepp and Debra A. Kohlepp to Zoe D. Hawkins and Evan M. Sherrieb, $600,000, Washington Township.
- James E. Kite Jr. and Pamela L. Kite to Brandy N. Bailey and Michael S. Bailey, $35,000, Winslow Township.
- Angela M. Schiavone tr. Angela M. Schiavone Trust n/k/a Angela M. Fant to James D. Fox and Mary M. Fox, $325,000, Heath Township.
- Ruth E. Hinkle n/k/a Ruth E. Geer to Brian K. Geer and Ruth E. Geer, Worthville.
- Bruce Sykes a/k/a Bruce W. Sykes to Samuel A. McKinley and Jessica A. McKinley, $255,000, Brookville.
- Mindy R. Berta P/A, Barbara H. Rodgers by P/A a/k/a Mary Barbara Rodgers by P/A to Alisa D.Palumbo, $84,197, Winslow Township.
- John R. Tully and Marilyn L. Tully to John R. Tully and Marilyn L. Tully, Washington Township.
- John R. Tully and Marilyn L. Tully to John R. Tully and Marilyn L. Tully, Washington Township.
- John R. Tully and Marilyn L. Tully to John R. Tully and Marilyn L. Tully, Washington Township.
- Patrick Natzinikolas a/ka Paraskevas Hatzinikolas to Charles E. Brooks Jr., $175,000, Brookville.
- Sandra Darlene Himes exrx. Helen Ruth Young Est. a/k/a Helen M. Young Est. to Kelly N. Ferrent, $103,000, Big Run.
- Laurie D. Bish and Jody R. Bish to Michael Leskosek and Dorothy W. Leskosek, $53,000, Perry Township.
- Dennis G. Cochran and Crystal R. Cochran to Cortney C. McQuown and Christopher G. Cochran, Eldred Township.
- James P. Barber to Davie Garrett, $60,000, Punxsutawney.
- Kevin L. Reichard tr., Michael R. Hartline tr. Russell A. Goddard Jr., tr., Summerville Church of Christ to Michael H. Smith and Amanda Pfaff Smith $94,000, Summerville.
- Cathy R. Keefer exec. a/k/a Cathy Rhodes Kiefer exec., D. Edward Rhoades Est. a/k/a Richard Devere Rhodes Est., Sandra J. Hetrick, Jacob R. Gadley, Terry L. Gadley and David W. Smith to John M. Yoder co-tr and Carol A. Yoder co-tr Yoder Family Trust, $490,000, Knox Township.
- Richard L. Trunzo, Clara A. Trunzo, Joy E. Trunzo McDonald and Thomas E. McDonald to Hope L. Kisamore, $71,000, Brockway.
- Stacy C. Agosti adm. Patricia I. Fotta Est. to Dean C. Davido, $147,000, Falls Creek.
- Levi B. Miller III and Elizabeth A. Miller to Steven C. Pape and Kristi L. Pape, $235,000, Punxsutawney.
- Ethan Ray Davie, Brooke E. davie and Brooke E. Hummjel to Jeremy Haubrich, $120,000, Pine Creek Township.