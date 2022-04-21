BROOKVILLE — The following deeds have been recorded in the office of Jefferson County Register and Recorder Brianna Bullers:
- Frank E. Intrieri to Michael J. Intrieri, Polk Township.
- Pennymac Loan Services LLC to JSH Housing LLC, $75,000.
- Property Development LLC to Jason Serafini and Melissa J. Serafini, $11,500, Heath Township.
- Gary Dylan Rhodes to Jason L. Youngdahl, $66,000, Warsaw Township.
- Jill L. Dickie to Jill L. Dickie tr. Jill L. Dickie revocable trust, Gaskill Township.
- Mary Christine Horner and James Ray Horner to Dylan Oswalt, $45,000, Brookville.
- Travis Bobik and Megan Turner to Jonathan Osborne and Verlie Osborne, $19,000, Brookville.
- Golden Rule Development LLC to John P. Cole and Lisa L. Wick, $81,500, Brookville.
- Mark J. Reefer and Ruth E. Reefer to Mark J. Reefer, Ruth E. Reefer and Mallory M. Reefer, Snyder Township.
- James G. Reefer, Roberta F. Reefer, Clair E. Reefer and Patricia J. Reefer to Gary L. Reefer, $7,000, Eldred Township.
- Earnest L. Jones and Norma L. Jones to Russel Allen Kelley and Connie Kelley, Polk Township.
- William N. Rhodes to Markham Run Partners LP, Knox Township.
- Jesse R. Cole to Fran Gainey Miller, $150,000, Brockway.
- Ervin M. Miller and Anna C. Miller to Enos A. Miller and Tena J. Miller, $124,900, Porter Township.
- Joshua A. Gardner and Emily S. Gardner to Megan A. Becker, $138,300, Warsaw Township.
- William H. Spencer and Jane Ann Spencer to Revival Town LLC, $95,000, Punxsutawney.
- Kenneth R. Evans and Terri L. Evans to Robin Sue Evans, Brookville.
- Joann Merwin to Vuyen Thi Phung, $69,000, Brookville.
- Serian Group LLC to Laurie D. Bish, $20,000, Perry Township.
- Kenneth C. Peace to McKenzie C. Peace, Beaver Township.
- David A. Ferringer and Getsy G. Ferringer to Kelsey Amber Burney, $81,000, Brookville.
- Shawn O. Scott to Shawn O. Scott tr. Shawn O. Scott Trust, Beaver Township.
- Dennis D. Hazlak and Kathleen D. Hazlak to Jeremy D. Hazlak, Winslow Township.
- Myra Joyner and John E. Swartzentruver to Myra Joyner, Gaskill Township.
- Lucinda S. Radaker, Robert N. Radaker, Jeffrey C. Swigart and Diane Jason Swigart to Mark K. Aaron Jr., $18,000, Clover Township.
- Doris J. Smith, Thomas E. Smith, Carol A. Smith, Timothy A. Smith, Brenda L. Smith, Samuel O. Sprankle and Laura Sprinkle n/k/a Laura Hammon to Doris J. Smith, Washington Township.
- Doris J. Smith to Richard Edward Fellinger and Alan C. Swanson, $42,000, Washington Township.
- Stewart Smith tr. Mervin F. Smith Family Trust to Alan C. Swanson and Edward Fellinger, $2,500, Washington Township.
- Alan C. Swanson and Richard Edward Fellinger to Stewart Smith tr. Mervin F. Smith Family Trust, $2,500, Washington Township.
- Chad C. Uhrin and Krista S. Uhrin to Melissa A. Reichard, $87,500, Brookville.
- Metropolitan Archdiocese of Pittsburgh Byzantine Rite, Most Reve. William C. Skurla D.D., Metropolitan Archbishop Greek Catholic Church of the Holy Trinity, Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church to Robyn L. Sonnie, $1,800, Winslow Township.
- Robyn L. Sonnie to Metropolitan Archdiocese of Pittsburgh Byzantine Rite, Most Reve. William C. Skurla D.D., Metropolitan Archbishop Greek Catholic Church of the Holy Trinity, Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church, $1,000, Winslow Township.
- Philip J. Belin exr. Victor E. Belin Est. a/k/a Victor Emanuel Belin Est. To Jeffrey Paul and Erin Long, $80,000, Punxsutawney.
- Phillip E. Kahle and Danielle R. Kahle to Phillip E. Kahle, Brookville.
- Amanda Hornack n/k/a Amanda Behrendt and Allan Behrendt to Yuki & Miya LLC, $74,000, Punxsutawney.
- Andrew J. Barber to Sandra Foucard, $28,000, Brockville.
- Kirk Girosky exr. Michael A. Girosky Est. to Kirk Girosky and Kimberly Deal, Henderson Township.
- Donna L. Brooker to Lee Ann Racke and Eric Scott Krosel, $47,200.40, Heath Township.
- Jason E. Smith to Jason M. Freeman and Holly M. Freeman, $39,900, Oliver Township.
- Brenda L. Edwards to Zimmerman Rentals LLC and Nicholas Blakley, $25,000, Reynoldsville.
- Scott William Heckman exr. Karen Heckman Est. to Scott William Heckman, Beaver Township.
- Walter L. Wiseman exr. Jean P. Wiseman Est. to Daniel I. Eberts and Tanya L. Eberts, Brookville.
- Alan Crookham and Karmy Crookham to Kierra S. Keck and Caleb T. James, $58,000, Sykesville.
- Michael A. Stockdale t/d/b/a Mad Housing Opportunities LLC and Dorothy M. Stockdale t/d/b/a Mad Housing Opportunities LLC to Richard E. Bowser and Cody M. Bowser, $22,000, Sykesville.
- Patricia Umbaugh Lellock exrx. A/k/a Patricia Ann Umbaugh Lellock exrx. James N. Umbaugh Est. to Allan Behrendt and Amanda Behrendt, $125,000, Bell Township.
- Michael T. DeFoor and Edward L. DeFoor to Albert E. DeFoor Jr. and Margaret A. DeFoor, Bell Township.
- Cody Everett Shaffer and Jenna E. Shaffer to Cody Everett Shaffer, Pine Creek Township.
- Robert E. Beer co-adm. and Malinda D. Little co-adm. Mary Pauline Beer Est. a/k/a Polly Beer Est. to Robert E. Beer, Winslow Township.
- David R. McCracken, Anita R. McCracken by P/A and David R. McCracken P/A to Robert Penman and Kaitlin Penman, $149,500, Pine Creek Township.
- Punxsutawney Sycamore Realty Company Inc. to Sycamore Assets I LLC, $1,127,670, Punxsutawney.
- Sycamore II Inc. to Sycamore Assets II LLC, $872,330, Punxsutawney.
- John S. Terwilliger and Shirley E. Terwilliger to Esther Kemmer and Bailey Kemmer, $8,000, Knox Township.
- Thomas A. Weible and Jennifer L. Weible to Thomas A. Weible, Washington Township.
- Louis E. Heasley a/k/a Louis E. Heasley Jr. and Jane E. Heasley to Kenneth Cramner and Linda Cramner, Barnett Township.
- Sandra Daugherty to William R. Ishman $140,000, Washington Township.
- Kenneth R. Wells and Wendy S. Wells to Pennsylvania Tactical Training Center Inc., $149,000, Reynoldsville.
- Brian Lee Kennedy to Wesley D. Smith, $10,387, Ringgold Township.
- Patricia A. Fish to Daniel G. Allen, Reynoldsville.
- J. Gerald Hepler, Lucy E. Hepler, James William Hepler Jr., Debra L. Hepler, Linda Jane Gray, Richard L. Gray, Thomas Edward Hepler and Sarah A. Hepler to Hepler Family Trust, Heath Township.
- McGinnis Development Corp. to David J. Burkett and Markie A. Burkett, $41,000, Punxsutawney.
- Julie A. Blose to Marianne D. Bradley and Kevin Bradley, Punxsutawney.
- Daniel E. Stamler and Susan D. Stamler to Karen L. Snow, $135,500, Brookville.
- Keith A. Klingler, Elaine F. Klingler by P/A and Keith A. Klingler P/A to Wendell R. Elkin and Rebecca A. Elkin, $35,000, Gaskill Township.
- Linda Marsh to Elizabeth L. Marsh, Washington Township.
- Mark E. Overly and Emily D. Overly to Blair M. Overly and Nichole M. Overly, Porter Township.
- Larry W. Crosby to Larry W. Crosby, Warsaw Township.
- Mark W. Forrest to Tyler M. Scott, $60,000, Corsica.
- Alisa Palumbo to Jeffrey J. Bish, $50,000, Reynoldsville.
- William L. Sprague and Karen L. Sprague to Kenneth P. Sprague an Nichole L. Sharer, Washington Township.
- Stump Creek Residents Council Inc. to Michael P. Masisak and Lea Masisak, $6,400, Henderson Township.
- Stump Creek Residents Inc. to Matthew J. Raymond, $6,100, Henderson Township.
- Charles B. Richards and Sheila F. Richards to Blake A. Saunders, Heath Township.
- Kirby A. Kendall and Debra J. Kendall to Kirby A. Kendall tr., Debra J. Kendall tr., KD Kendall Trust, Henderson Township.
- Kirby A. Kendall and Debra J. Kendall to Kirby A. Kendall tr., Debra J. Kendall tr., KD Kendall Trust, Henderson Township.
- W. Byrd Yeany III to Levi J. Hetrick, $1,500, Rose Township.
- Jacqueline R. Millar to Ronald L. Millar and Michelle C. Millar, Eldred Township.
- Jacqueline R. Millar, Ronald L. Millar, Robert A. Millar and Jeffrey A. Millar to Ronald L. Millar and Michelle C. Millar, Eldred Township.
- Ryan D. Domres and Ashley M. Domres to Joseph Ehtesham and Susan Ehtesham, $131,000, Brockville.
- Bekah Mwaura to Danson P. Mwaura, Washington Township.
- Richard L. Hazlett Jr. to Michael Joseph Shipman and Alicia Marie Shipman, $16,000, Beaver Township.
- Vince Cipolla to James J. Jedlicka and Susan J. Farjami, $100,500, Barnett Township.
- Tyler L. Wasicki to Adam P. Brink and Rachel C. Brink, $155,000, Oliver Township.
- Robert M. Routch to Gregory A. Routch, Washington Township.
- Raymond Luther Withey to Brenda Lee Heil, $60,000, Reynoldsville.
- Gillian Solem exrx. Helen Marie Cusick Est. a/k/a Helen M. Cusick Est. to Gillian Solem, Barnett Township.
- Marjorie A. Cook tr. and Vickie L. Iman tr., Wilson Ray and Eleanor Jean Revocable Living Trust to Randon Rex Smith, Rose Township.
- Albert A. Bartels to Eagle View Poly LLC, $8,750, McCalmont Township.
- Blair H. Hindman to Diana Marie Szuck, $88,500, Brookville.
- Dwayne Brooks P/A and Dianne Leshok by P/A to Brian Licatovich and Getchen Licatovich, $203,000, Washington Township.
- Blair H. Hindman to Stephan M. Nicolai and Patricia Nicolai, $240,000, Brookville.
- Tammie Clark to Gary L. Charles and Liliana J. Charles, $55,000, Perry Township.
- Bruce W. Pierson exr. Margaret H. Pierson Est. to James O. Robertson and Sarah B. Pierson, $240,000, Brookville.
- Edward C. Lindemuth and Sheree L. Lindemuth to Donald Brian Gilbert, $39,000, Warsaw Township.
- Carol A. Baughman, Guy Baughman, Brenda Oshea, James A. Oshea, Nicholas Reitz and Alanna Reitz to Blair R. Hindman, $41,000, Brookville.
- Robin S. Evans, Barbara L. Atkinson and Kenneth R. Evans to Kenneth R. Evans and Terri L. Evans, Brookville.
- Jery Stewart Thomas adm. Gerald Ellsworth Est. a/k/a Gerald Thomas Est. to Paul Franklin Hohman jr. $8,200, Heath Township.
- Brad D. Fitzgerald a/k/a Bradley Fitzgerald and Lakota Fitzgerald to Bradley Fitzgerald and Lakota Fitzgerald, Knox Township.
- Jacob D’Argy and Kari D’Argi to Chad Uhrin and Krista Uhrin, $152,000, Brookville.
- Catherine Vensel Est. a/k/a Catherine H Estate, Catharine Elizabeth Humphreys Steck Est. a/k/a Catharine E. Steck Est. a/k/a Catherine E. Steck Vensel Est. a/k/a Joan S. Volkwein Est. Lawrence B. Niemann tr., Scott W. Grant tr., Joan S. Volkwein Trust under Article 4th of the will, Carl W. Volkwein Est. Richard Allison exrx. To Allison L. Richardson, Patricia L. Volkwein Pamela G. Donaldson, Edward C. Richardson, Snyder Township.
- Martin E. Gallis and Geraldine H. Gallis to Thomas Snyder, $60,000, Henderson Township.
- James Stevenson and Sharon C. Stevenson to Joshua R. Johnston and Maria L. Johnson, $210,000, Washington Township.
- Vickey A. Deter P/A and David F. Shick by P/A to Ryan D. Domres and Ashley M. Domres, Union Township.
- Ramar Land Corporation to Crown Enterprises LLC, $500,000, Falls Creek.
- Cathy R. Keefer exrx. a/k/a Cathy Rhodes Kiefer exrx. Edward D. Rhodes Est. a/k/a Edward Devere Rhodes Est. to Greco Recycling Services Inc. d/b/a P. J. Greco of Kittanning, $118,720.90, Perry Township.
- Glenn R. Steingrabe and Susan K. Steingrabe to Stacy R. Rice tr. And Shannon K. Miller tr., Steingrabe Irrevocable Trust, Snyder Township.
- Mary Beth Bennett to Kim Youngdahl, $75,000, Brockway.
- Wayne C. Wolfe and Rebecca Ann Lewis Wolfe to Ryan Porter and Jennifer Porter, $278,000, Clover Township.
- Keith A. Klingler, Elaine F. Klingler by P/A and Keith A. Klingler P/A to Jonathan W. Bay, $38,000, Winslow Township.
- Lois Evelyn Shields to Wayne C. Wolfe and Rebecca A. Wolfe, $230,000, Rose Township.
- John W. Brundege II and Mollyjill C. Smrekar a/ka/ Molly J. Smrekar to John W. Brundege II, Brookville.
- Lori A. Dutrow to Jesse Stuart Keedy and Nicole Ann Keedy, $149,500, Brookville.
- S & T Bank tr. Raymond C. Humphrey Trust and K. Samantha Marder to Mary Humphrey Marder, Pine Creek Township.
- Wanita I. Simonds to John P. Seman and Richard Anderson, $70,000, Gaskill Township.
- MAD Housing Opportunities LLC to Robert J. Walsh and Nicole E. Walsh, $142,000, Winslow Township.
- Veronica S. Trunzo to Thomas J. Stick, $47,000, Timblin.
- Joseph R. McNaul and Deborah M. McNaul to Jared I. McNaul Trust, Washington Township.
- John Hynd McNaul and Patricia M. McNaul to Jared I. McNaul Trust, Washington Township.
- Daniel G. McNaul and Shelia R. McNaul to Jared I. McNaul Trust, Washington Township.
- Douglas L. Mason and Diane L. Mason to Jared I. McNaul Trust, Washington Township.
- Kathryn A. Daugherty Smith to Jared I. McNaul Trust, Washington Township.
- Rebecca Van Dyck Daugherty to Jared I. McNaul Trust, Washington Township.
- Veronica S. Trunzo to Thomas J. Shick, $3,536.90, Timblin.
- Kathleen A. Schmader a/k/a Kathleen Alice Schmader to Caitlin v. Clark Gordon, Cathlin V. Clark Gordon and Nicholas B. Gordon, Eldred Township.
- Michael Droney and Melanie Droney to Dakota J. Trayer and Morgan B. Trayer, $114,500, Brookville.
- Broadwing Timber LLC to Gideon Miller and Barbara Miller, $137,736, McCalmont Township.
- Barbara L. Clark exrx. Joe C. Olson Est. a/k/a Joseph C. Olson Est. to Mark S. Battaglia jr., Candice Battaglia, Rachel S. Clark and Ashley Shumaker, $46,000, Clover Township.
- Shawne Fisher to James C. Dyer, $65,000, Ringgold Township.
- Ronald L. Boarts, Larry D. Boarts and Carol L. Boarts to Timothy E. Skeel and Rachel Skeel, $2,000, Eldred Township.
- Kelly J. Day n/k/a Kelly Jo Royer to Elena Lee Baker, $74,900, Punxsutawney.
- David Myers to Michael S. Zourelias, $11,340, Eldred Township.
- Jack Lee Hays P/A, Michael Scott Hays P/A, James Lance Hays P/A, Jackie Lee Hays by P/A a/k/a Jack L. Hays to Betty J. Hays, Rose Township.
- Lewis B. Ames co-tr. and Andrew J. Ames co-tr., The Lewis B. Ames Revocable Trust to Lewis B. Ames and Andrew J. Ames, Ringgold Township.
- Laura Lee Horm exrx. and Calvin Lewis Horm jr. a/k/a/ Calvin L. Horm jr. to Laura Lee Horm, Washington Township.
- Floyd Lewis Reitz to Rebecca Mae Todd, Gaskill Township.
- Norma Youel to Rebecca Mae Todd, Gaskill Township.
- Rebecca Mae Todd to Travis A. Todd and Julie M. Todd, Gaskill Township.
- Sprankle Properties LLC to Eric S. Tracy and Scott A. Ishman, $125,000, Punxsutawney.
- Daniel H. Raybuck, David R Raybuck and Debra M. Drall to Randy Howard Dishong and Ann Hulslander Dishong, $59,340, Washington Township.
- William A. Lasceelles and Ray A. Metzker to William A. Lascelles, Ray A. Metzker, Todd A. Slaugenhaupt sr. and Rita A. Slaughenhaupt, $50,000, Perry Township.
- Ronald M. Bussard to Palumbo & Sons Realty LLC, $30,000, Reynoldsville.
- Ashley R. Bell to Justin D. Bell, Union Township.
- Kelly Sue Carpino exrx. And Robbin Lynn Reinard exrx. Robert E. Wondering Est. a/k/a Robert Espy Wonderling Est. a/k/a Robert Wondering Est. to Kelly Sue Carpino and Robbin Lynn Reinard, Warsaw Township.
- Darlene A. Fait to 117 North Jefferson Street LLC, $10,000, Punxsutawney.
- Deborah E. Emmonds a/k/a Deborah Emmonds to Mark T. Faught and Jennifer Trimble Faught, $56,000, Barnett Township.
- Perry C. Lupinetti and Maryanne Lupinetti to Robert J. Pirinelli jr. and Tracey S. Pirinelli, $25,000, Gaskill Township.
- John R. Wasmund to Paragon Resources LLC, $2,500, McCalmont Township.
- Megan Mennitti and Jaden Randolph n/k/a Jaden Mennitti to Thomas Evans and Taylor Wright, $265,000, Falls Creek.
- Peggy Tamin tr. Barbara J. Iddings Revocable Trust to Bassetti Rentals LLC, $280,000, Snyder Township.
- Mary Elizabeth Bond to Daniel Fremer andAmanda S. Fremer, $100,000, Snyder Township.
- Thomas Sliwinski and Laurie Ellen Sliwinski a/k/a Laurie Sliwinski to Thomas Sliwinski and Laurie Ellen Sliwinski, Reynoldsville.
- Larry R. Reed to Koufax Property LLC, $20,000, Ringgold Township.
- Ronald L. Caro exr. Robert F. Carol Est. and Connie S. Caro to Ronald L. Caro, Pine Creek Township.
- William W. Fryer and Sharon J. Fryer to Leslie A. Archibald, Bell Township.
- Karen J. Shaffer to Eric J. Hilliard and Bridgette M. Hilliard, Washington Township.
- Adlai Pennington to Firetree Ltd., $495,000, Young Township.
- Jeremy S. Keen to Michael A. Bickar and Alissa F. Bickar, $105,000, Washington Township.