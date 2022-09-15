BROOKVILLE — The following deeds have been recorded in the office of Jefferson County Register and Recorder Brianna Bullers:
- Robert Wayne Fulton exr. Lois J. Fulton Est. to Robert Wayne Fulton.
- Tracy L. Hoffman Todd cdmx. and Tracy L. Todd Hoffman cdmx. Jonathan M. Todd Est. to Tracy L. Hoffman Todd and Tracy L. Todd Hoffman, Rose Township.
- Carol A. Grant to Carol A. Grant and Jason Grant, Rose Township.
- William C. Pichler and Denise Pichler to Mark Demario and Karen Hartless, $279,500, Snyder Township.
- Vanessa M. Jacobson n/k/a Vanessa M. Lettich and Derek Lettich to Trenton Alan Shirey and Jacey N. Thompson, $149,500, Oliver Township.
- Eric Joseph Mackie to Kutsel Real Estate LLC, $50,000, Winslow Township.
- Victoria C. McArdle to Victoria C. McArdle Family Dynasty Trust, $1.00, Snyder Township.
- Richard R. Gordon, Beverly D. Gordon, Keith R. Gordon and Mary Ann Gordon to Jose L Duarte and Elsa N. Melara, $18,000, Reynoldsville.
- Betty L. Wright to Michelle Strawcutter and Mark W. Wright, Oliver Township.
- Theodore L. Horner and Karen L. Horner to Michelle L. Young and Todd M. Horner, Winslow Township.
- Karen L. Horner and Theodore L. Horner to Theodore L. Horner Jr., Winslow Township.
- Samuel J. Serian to Laurie Hinojosa, $19,500, Reynoldsville.
- Kristen E. Faler co-exr., Alan C. Adams co-exr. and Marica D. Fleck co-exr. Gloria H. Adams Est. to Andrew C. Adams and Sherry L. Adams, $15,000, Eldred Township.
- Rodger L. Plotner to Greg Connor, $70,000, Reynoldsville.
- Ryan C. Osmolinski and Brandi R. Ishman to Ryan C. Osmolinski, $239,437.20, Winslow Township.
- Leona Mae Shank to William A. Roy, $110,000, Henderson Township.
- Metal Powder Industrial LLC to 700 Martha Street Owner Llc, $7,600,000, Punxsutawney.
- Metal Powder Industrial LLC to 700 Martha Street Owner, Punxsutawney.
- Metal Powder Falls Creek LLC to Third Street Owner LLC, $6,500,000, Falls Creek.
- Scott G. Fink to Scott G. Fink and Kylee S. Fink, Knox Township.
- Maxine M. Zimmerman to Thomas Allen Smith, $212,000, Brockville.
- Susan Christine Dominick exrx. John J. Dominick Est., Susan Christine Dominick a/k/a Susan C. Dominick to David J. Miller and Rachel O. Miller, $195,000, Henderson Township.
- Jason D. Gee to Matthew J. Provenza and and Tracy A. Provenza, $45,000, Polk Township.
- Kevin K. Cielo to Joseph A. Bussard and Steven O. Weaver, $215,000, Punxsutawney.
- Donald E. Smith to Corey R. Anderson, Jeffrey T. Fye and Jodi L. Fye, Washington Township.
- Betty B. Bundy to Timothy P. Bundy and Lisa A. Bundy, Winslow Township.
- Robert R. Forrest and Patricia A. Forrest to Mark W. Forrest, Brookville.
- Michael W. Christian, Teresa J. Crissman, Steven R. Geer and Becky A. Geer to Steven R. Geer andBecky A. Geer, $100, Warsaw Township.
- Steven R. Geer and Becky A. Geer to Michael W. Crissman and Teresa J. Crissman, $100, Warsaw Township.
- Albert C. Doolittle and Richard A. Beckman to Larry S. Snyder Jr. and Betty J. Snyder, Knox Township.
- R. A. Beckman Jr. a/k/a Richard A. Beckman to Larry S. Snyder Jr. and Betty J. Snyder, $1,000, Knox Township.
- Kelvin L. Stubbs exr. Ella Mae Stubbs Est. to Kevin L. Stubbs, Snyder Township.
- •Thomas G. Swan tr. and Gloria A. Swan tr. Swan Revocable Trust to Steven C. Swan, Vivian M. Seibel and Thomas G. Swan Jr., Beaver Township.
- Melvin K. Baughman Jr., Lynne M. Baughman, Rebecca Demetriades and Constatinos Demetriades to James Lassinger, $2,000, Union Township.
- Melvin K. Baughman Jr., Lynne M. Baughman, Rebecca Demetriades and Constatinos to Michael Smock and Casey Smock, $2,000, Union Township.
- Crist E. Byler to Johnny J Hershberger, $70,000, Winslow Township.
- Bryan J. Herter to Amber N. Rupprecht, $75,000, Winslow Township.
- JDRC Brookville LLC and Cresco Yeltrah LLC to APG Brookville, LLC, $45,000,000, Pine Creek Township.
- Karen Palmer Pekarski and Charles R. Pekarski to Lisa Ann Binkert and William Frederick Binkert III, Washington Township.