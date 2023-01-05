BROOKVILLE — The following deeds have been recorded in the office of Jefferson County Register and Recorder Brianna Bullers:
- PNC Bank National Association to Leon Bemis, $58,000, Young Township.
- Most Reverend William C. Skurla successor Most Reverend Stephen J. Kocisko, Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Rite Catholic Church Punxsutawney to Steven Mark Vasbinder and Belinda Gay Vasbinder, $8,000, Punxsutawney.
- John W. Dawon to U. S. Bank Trust National Association tr. GIFM Holdings Trust, Summerville.
- Norma Kay Farrell to Norma Kay Farrell tr. Norma Kay Farrell Trust, Brookville.
- George W. Hooks Jr. exr. and Kimberly J. Williams Exr. Delores A. Hooks Est. a/k/a Delores A. Hooks Est to William L. Hooks and Tiffany A. Hooks, Heath Township.
- Kenneth Earl Bichsel Sr. a/k/a Ken Bichsel a/k/a Kenneth Bichsel a/k/a Kenneth Bichsel Sr. by P/A and Kenneth Earl Bichsel Jr. P/A to Kenneth Earl Bichsel, Heath Township.
- William L. Huntington and Velma J. Huntington to Edward J. Oshea Jr. and Diane L. Oshea, $10,000, Henderson Township.
- Geary J. Smith to Geary J. Smith and Matthew j. Smith, Perry Township.
- Kenneth L. Gross and Kathleen E. Gross to Kenneth L. Gross, Winslow Township.
- Constance F. Kifer to Danelle M. Perkins, Dana N. Perkins and Sally A. Perkins, $52,000, Summerville.
- Brent P. Means, Jade M. Means, Marc C. Means and Kathleen A. Means to Larrel D. Smith, Linda L. Smith and Carol D. Howryla, Eldred Township.
- Larrel D. Smith, Linda L. Smith and Carol D. Howryla to Brent P. Means, Jade M. Means, Marc C. Means and Kathleen A. Means, Eldred Township.
- Heidi P. Borden to Heidi P. Borden and Mark F. Brinkman, $34,163.79, Warsaw Township.
- Heidi P. Borden to Heidi P. Borden and Mark F. Brinklan, $33,644.77, Warsaw Township.
- Shirley J. Smith to Shirley J. Smith, Beaver Township.
- Shirley J. Smith to Jeffrey Johnson, $28,548, Beaver Township.
- Shirley J. Smith to Shirley J. Smith, Beaver Township.
- Phillip G. Olson to Jerry C. Olson tr. Jerry C. Olson Revocable Trust.
- Cody R. McGarvey and Ashley McGarvey to Addison K. Shull, $119,500, McCalmont Township.
- Daniel L. Maxwell and Pamela S. Maxwell to Daniel and Pamela Maxwell Irrevocabe Grantor Trust, Barnett Township.
- Powell Family Farms LLC to Tawn S. Smith Jr. and Rachelle L. Smith, $62,500, Porter Township.
- 360 Degree Properties LLC to Kerry A. Stover and Beverly J. Stover, $182,000, Brookville.
- Bryan M. Neiswonger to Gary M. Bundy and Shirley J. Bundy, $150,000, Clover Township.
- Jeffrey Miller tr., Patrick Wolfe tr., David R. Miller tr., David Taylor, tr., Jeanna Reinard tr., John Dennis Reinard tr., Joseph Urchuck tr., Kelly Belfiore tr., Harold Reed tr, United Brethren Church to knox Dale Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Association, Knox Township.
- Robert L. Shick II and Stephanie A. Shick to Billie Jo DeSantis, $105,000, Brockway.
- Daniel Russell and Cynthia E. Russell to Penelope M. Overholser, $56,500, Winslow Township.
- Susan K. Froman and Philip A. Gardiner to Samuel Michael Grossman and Catherine Grossman, $135,000, Punxsutawney.
- William Alfred Henry to Tina L. Hammond, $47,000, Reynoldsville.
- Martha Louise Anderson and Donna M. Daugherty tr. n/k/a Donna Daugherty Miller tr. Donna M. Daugherty Trust Agreement to William L. Barker Jr., Denise Lindemith Foody and Foody Denise Lindemuth, $223,500, Washington Township.
- Sharon Lingenfelter to Sharon Lingenfelter, Winslow Township.
- Eric L. Schwab to Joesph F. Aubel III and Terri Lynn Aubel, $225,000, Barnett Township.
- Richard E. Powell and Tammy L. Powell to Richard E. Powell, Tammy L. Powell and Daniel Richard Powell, Ringgold Township.