BROOKVILLE — The following deeds have been recorded in the office of Jefferson County Register and Recorder Brianna Bullers:
- Pamela L. Nix and John C. Pietryka to Mark Duane Busch and Jennifer S. Busch, $17,000, Eldred Township.
- Robert Fullerton to Candice Anne McBurnie tr. Fullerton Family Trust, Snyder Township.
- Duane E. Reiter and Laura L. Reiter to Connie Bliss, $31,732.20, Henderson Township.
- George R. Garris to John Klein III and Tait L. Klein, $30,000, Eldred Township.
- Gideon D. Byler and Mary Ann C. Byler to Sam D. Gingerich and Mary E. Gingerich, $240,000, Snyder Township.
- Janet K. Hull to Paul R. Gray and Lori L. Wills Gray, $72,000, Brookville.
- Janet K. Hull to Paul R. Gray and Lori R. Wills, Brookville, $37,000.
- Janet K. Hull to Paul R. Gray and Lori R. Wills, Brookville, $73,000.
- Janet K. Hull to Paul R. Gray and Lori R. Wills, Brookville, $2,000.
- Andy D. Coblentz and Emma H. Coblentz to Gary Charles Medsger Jr. and Erica Lynn Medsger, $149,000, Warsaw Township.
- Melodee Ann Titus f/k/a Melodee Ann Beers, Charles R. Manners, Mary Beth Manners, Timothy Lee Manners and Norma Leticia Manners to Timothy Lee Manners and Connor Alejandro Manners, $7,063.36, Snyder Township.
- Bonda L. Reitz adm. Michael A. Reitz Est. To David M. Frampton, $71,000, Summerville.
- Kimberley Ann Yanulittis n/k/a Kimberley Ann Fox to Carol L. Trunzo, $124,500, Reynoldsville.
- Chester B. Steele and Kimberly A. Steele to Noah N. Raber, Ella M. Raber, Nelson J. Raber and Lydia B. Raber, $60,000, Henderson Township.
- Marlin Walker and Nancy Walker to Nathan Alverto and Heather L. Alverto, Sykesville.
- Lazy Acres Tract LP and Lazy Acres Tract Management General Partner to Ronald Lee Brown Jr., $17,995, Young Township.
- Dominic Santell and Virginia Santell to Daniel J. McDonald, Rose Township.
- Linda H. Schrecengost to Logan H. Stout and Casey L. Stout, $275,000, Pine Creek Township.
- Justis M. Doherty to Daniel R. Triponey and Paul O. Triponey, $210,000, Perry Township.
- Kelly N. Ferrent to Daniel Walkman and Leigh Davis, $95,900, Punxsutawney.
- Glenn R. Hammond Sr. to Joshua K. Reiter and Kelly A. Reiter, $249,000, Brockville.
- David L. Simpson and Kathie E. Simpson to Anthony L. Legnine and Janice N. Legnine, $100,000.
- William S. Fitzgerald and Jennifer L. Fitzgerald to Charles Albert Sherwood, $26,765, Warsaw Township.
- John A. Zamperini and Laurie A. Zamperini to John A. Zamperini tr. and Laurie A. Zamperini tr., John and Laurie Zamperini Revocable Living Trust, Winslow Township.
- John A. Zamperini and Laurie A. Zamperini to Matthew A. Zamperini and Laura Zamperini, Winslow Township.
- Oscar Ramirez and Joleen R. Ramirez to Latino Workforce Staffing LLC, $171,654, Reynoldsville.
- North Fork Conservancy to Kris W. Kocher, $1,565, Union Township.
- North Fork Conservancy to Wayne Kocher, $21,127.50, Clover Township.
- Harry A. Swartzlander III and Franklin J. Seyfert Jr. to Troy R. Brozewicz, $65,000, Eldred Township.
- Tammy J. Bullers admx. Alton Lloyd Knapp Est. A/k/a Alton L. Knapp Est. To Joel M. Dinger, Shawn W. Dinger and Danielle E. Dinger, $64,200, Knox Township.
- Altoona Water Conditioning Inc. to Corle Realty LLC, $295,728, Punxsutawney.
- Wayne D. Caldwell and Cynthia E. Caldwell to Wayne D. Caldwell, Polk Township.
- Richard D. States Jr., Carmeta P. States, Ernest R. Painter and Diana S. Painter to David A. Mull and George R. Harris, $70,000, Heath Township.
- Matthew J. Protulipac and Natalie N. Protulipac to Wayne E. Houston and Patricia A. Houston, $25,000, Barnett Township.
- Holly N. Kiefer and Bradley R. Kiefer to Eric S. Cooper, $400,000, Winslow Township.
- Susan Marie Field to Joshua Saxman and Jayme Saxman, $155,000, Rose Township.
- Bryan R. Trunzo and Carol L. Trunzo to Christy J. Hostetler and Noah C. Hostetler, $200,000, Washington Township.
- Universal Pressure Pumping Inc. to G & H Land LLC, $1,385,000, Young Township.
- Donna K. Bennett exrx. James W. Reitz Est. to Shawn L. Dinger, Trisha A. Dinger and Bryce A. Dinger, $66,000, Knox Township.
- Roger W. Mann and Marian R. Mann to Howard S. Berta and Belinda L. Berta, $185,000, Eldred Township.
- Samuel A. McKinley and Jessica L. McKinley to Sean Michael Connor and Anna Karolina Connor, $164,000, Brookville.
- Delores Neff co-exr. And Rodney Kniseley co-exr. Margaret J. Kniseley Est. to Delores Neff, Rodney Kniseley, David Kniseley and Brenda Kniseley, Knox Township.
- Cottage Real Estate LLC to 230 Allegheny Blvd. LLC, $7,200,000, Brookville.
- Barbara L. Klingensmith n/k/a Barbara L. Cryster Klingensmith, Barbara L. Klingensmith bryster and Donald F. Klingensmith II to Danielle Black, $10,000, Snyder Township.
- Seneca Resources Company LLC to Lyme Emporium Highlands III LLC, Heath Township.
- Barbara J. Speech to Cindy L. Lindemuth, $335,000, Pine Creek Township.
- Bradley S. Heeter, Nedra L. Heeter, Douglas C. Heeter and Kimberly L. Heeter to Julianne M. Forsythe, $86,500, Eldred Township.
- Ryan D. Grabowski and Dana M. Grabowski to Ryan D. Grabowski, Warsaw Township.
- Melodie A. Petrovsky and Robert J. Petrovsky to Robert J. Petrovsky and Melodie A. Petrovsky, Bell Township.
- Bartruff Norton Foundation Fund a/k/a Bartruff Norton Foundation to Elizabeth Lovena Treshae Selke and Raysean Jarrett, $65,000, Reynoldsville.
- Linda Kay Majercik and Julie Ann Johnson to Nathaniel Swab, $49,500, Punxsutawney.
- Terry L. Hetrick to Tricia A. Whaley, Brookville.
- North Fork Management Company LLC to Katy Harriger and Robert Griffiths, $35,000, Brookville.
- Patricia D. Slaughter to Patricia D. Slaughter, Knox Township.
- James J. Mowrey to James J. Mowrey and Angela M. Phillips, $95,684.10, Washington Township.
- David Lee Rhodes and Joan Marlene Rolls to Johnnie E. Craig and Mary L. Craig, $169,900, Ringgold Township.
- Diane P. McKillop n/k/a Diane P. Strohm to Diana McKillop, $12,000, Oliver Township.
- Amy S. Walker n/k/a Amy S. Burkett to Cory G. Hicks, $45,000, Perry Township.
- Kenneth A. Miller and Marie A. Miller to Joseph J. Hershberger and Marie R. Hershberger, $250,000, McCalmont Township.
- James Mellon to Kaylee Bickle, $1,000, Punxsutawney.
- Lester E. Tyler and Rebekah A. Byler to Daniel Seiverson, $53,450, McCalmont Township.
- Pamela McIntosh, Benjamin Scott McIntosh, Pamela Joyce McIntosh, Rhonda Mae Monroe and Donald Wayne Monroe to Pamela McIntosh, Knox Township.
- Miranda D. Stiver n/k/a Miranda D. Stear and Derek Stear to Scott Fisher, $30,000, Big Run.
- Eagles View Poly LLC to Henry J. Miller, $8,750, McCalmont Township.
- Albert A. Bartels to Henry J. Miller, McCalmont Township.
- Enos Kurtz to Scott R. Buffington and Lorie A. Buffington, $25,000, Gaskill Township.
- Andrew P. Hilliard and Rochelle A. Hilliard to Debra K. Morris, $2,000, Rose Township.
- Roxanne Kemmer f/k/a Roxanne Ishman to Delbert E. Geer and Kathleen J. Geer, $115,000, Rose Township.
- Donald C. Williams co-exr. And Jennifer Gardner co-exr. Donald L. Williams Est. a/k/a Donald Lester Williams Est. to Donald C. Williams and Jennifer L. Gardner, Warsaw Township.
- John H. Buttner and Pamela J. Buttner to James J. Kessler and Lisa D. Kessler, $110,000, Knox Township.
- Michael Kulick and Jessica Dellen to Michael Klick and Jessica Dellen, Young Township.
- Kolton H. Mueller and Kayla A. Mueller f/k/a Kayla A. Myers to Brockport Group LLC, $120,000, Snyder Township.
- Timothy D. Fenstermaker and Marti L. Fenstermaker to Chad E. Long and Michelle M. Long, $141,000, Brookville.
- Maryann Bowen Seacrist to John K. Seacrist and Bre Anna Michelle Seacrist, Brookville.
- Donald E. Smith to Corey R. Anderson, Jeffrey T. Fye and Jodi L. Fye, Washington Township.
- William Schetrompf and Matthew G. Schetrompf to Matthew G. Schetrompf, Reynoldsville.
- Keareny C. Gallina and Melissa S. Gallina to Edward J. Esposti III and Matthew Thom, $7,000, Punxsutawney.
- Keith E. Armagost and Sarah M. Armagost n/k/a Sarah M. Young to Keith E. Armagost, Brockway.
- Gail T. Carpenter to Heather M. Dinsmore, $41,200, Brookville.
- Nickie L. Moore and Kyle R. Moore to Nicholas Terwint, $157,000, Summerville.
- Dylan R. Diiulio and Emily S. Diiulio f/k/a Emily S. O’Harah to Dylan R. Diiulio and Emily S. Diiulio, Winslow Township.
- Martin Shugarts exr. Dan J. Ferringer Est. a/k/a Dan Jennings Ferringer Est. a/kia Dan Ferringer Est. a/k/a Daniel Jennings Ferringer Est. To Kyle Forsythe and Robin L. Forsythe, $117,500, Brookville.
- Constance F. Kiefer exrx. Melvin E. Kiefer Est. to Constance F. Kiefer, Corsica.
- Mary Jo Meyer admx. Concetta D. Palarino Est. to Pasquale F. Defelice III, $5,000, Punxsutawney.
- Emmes 36th Co. LLC to PH of Brookville LLC, $1,050,000, brookville.
- Christina Ann Wesson to Bao M. Doan and Vuyen Thi Phung, $129,000, Brookville.
- Brenda Hamilton to Saide A. Clark and Jacob M. Walk, $175,000, Brookville.
- Kaye M. Thomas to Gary Walborn, $34,000, Washington Township.
- Acquire Timber LLC to Henry H. Deible II and Amy Deible, $387,500, Warsaw Township.
- Max R. Smith and Emily E. Smith, $75,000, Reynoldsville.
- Marian R. Burkett and Verlon L. Burkett to Dylan R. Diiulio and Emily S. Diiulio, $35,000, Winslow Township.
- Donald G. Swineford to Donald K. Swineford and Kelly M. Kacmarczyk, Rose Township.
- Donnie Thompson Exr. Sandra L. Smoot Est. to Anthony John Aleprete IV and Jessica Aleprete, $60,000, Henderson Township.