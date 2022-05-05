BROOKVILLE — The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license in the officer of Jefferson County Register and Recorder Brianna Bullers:

  • Scott Paul Williamson of DuBois and Cheryl Darlene DeSantis of Brockway.
  • Andrew Paul Brigger of Punxsutawney and Catherine Rose Buck of Erie.
  • Matthew Robert Furlong of Brockway and Emily Jo Wingard of Brockway.
  • Archie Wesley Adams of Ringgold and Amanda Smith Ricks of Ringgold.
  • Martin Eugene Smith of Brookville and Sara Jane Murdy of Brookville.
  • Scott Lon Wineberg of Punxsutawney and Jerica Lee Maines of Punxsutawney.
  • Jordan Zachary Steak of Punxsutawney and Bethani Hope McCausland of Rural Valley.

