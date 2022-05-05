BROOKVILLE — The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license in the officer of Jefferson County Register and Recorder Brianna Bullers:
- Scott Paul Williamson of DuBois and Cheryl Darlene DeSantis of Brockway.
- Andrew Paul Brigger of Punxsutawney and Catherine Rose Buck of Erie.
- Matthew Robert Furlong of Brockway and Emily Jo Wingard of Brockway.
- Archie Wesley Adams of Ringgold and Amanda Smith Ricks of Ringgold.
- Martin Eugene Smith of Brookville and Sara Jane Murdy of Brookville.
- Scott Lon Wineberg of Punxsutawney and Jerica Lee Maines of Punxsutawney.
- Jordan Zachary Steak of Punxsutawney and Bethani Hope McCausland of Rural Valley.