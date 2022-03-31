BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging (JCAAA) has partnered with Callgivers to provide weekly telephone calls to older adults of Jefferson County.
Starting this month, Callgivers will make friendly phone calls to Jefferson County residents who have signed up for JCAAA’s telephone reassurance program. While the primary objective of these calls is to offer companionship, Callgivers will also inquire about residents’ safety and security, wellness, nutrition, physical and social activity, and transportation access. If any issues are raised by residents, Callgivers will follow up directly with JCAAA and designated emergency contacts.
“While our company mission is to heal the pain of social isolation, we also want to keep older adults thriving in their homes within the communities they love,” Michael Breschi, CEO of Callgivers, said. “Our employees love to engage in meaningful conversations with seniors. But if one of our clients has an issue or needs support, our callgivers have the ability to contact JCAAA or a family member or friend so that they can get the help they need.”
Molly McNutt, executive director of Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging said, “We are pleased to add another service to combat social isolation for the older adults in our community. When we connect with others, it enhances our feelings of belonging and boosts our spirit.”
Launched in 2021, Maryland-based Callgivers is a live companion call company serving all U.S. time zones. Professionally trained Callgivers provide socially isolated adults with wellness support and companionship through regularly scheduled phone calls.
Since 1987, JCAAA has operated as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit entity. All persons over the age of 60 who reside in the county may participate in the programs funded by the Area Agency on Aging. Federal regulations require the agency to give those persons over the age of 60 preference who are in the greatest economic and social need.
For more information on the Callgivers program or other JCAAA programs, please call 814-849-3096 or 800-852-8036.