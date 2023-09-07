BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County Historical Society will hold its annual dinner meeting at Pinecrest Country Club at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, October 21. The general public is invited.
Pittsburgh author Paul Beck’s new book, a biography of Brookville’s own famous aviator and the first American to make an international flight over Lake Erie to Canada in the early 1900s, will be the featured program. The evening’s activities will also include social hour with an open bar, followed by a buffet dinner catered by RRR Roadhouse of Clarion, and a silent auction.
A brief business meeting with election of new and returning board members will follow the dinner, and presentation of the JCHS annual awards, with the featured program filling the remainder of the evening.
The cost of the dinner is $30 and attendees must RSVP by Friday, October 6. Attendees may pay at the History Center, 172-176 Main St., or on the website, jchconline.org via paypal, or by credit card at 814-849-0077.