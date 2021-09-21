Jean L. Scott, 79, of Seminole, passed away on Friday evening, September 17, 2021 at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.
Born January 13, 1942 in Warren, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Velma (Maddie) Kelly.
She married Thomas Scott on March 13, 1961. He preceded her in death on March 27, 1998.
Mrs. Scott was a homemaker and a devout Christian who read her Bible daily.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and playing all kinds of games and sports with her grandkids.
She had a special place in her heart for her dog Jeremiah, and spoiled him with love, treats and toys.
Survivors include four children, Charles Scott and his wife, Brenda, of Fairmount City, David Scott and his wife, Elsa, of Avondale, Ariz., Sandy Drayer and her husband, Jim, of Mayport, and Thomas Scott and his wife, Mary, of New Bethlehem; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Ron Kelly and his wife, Cindy of Earlville, N.Y. and Harry Kelly of Frewsburg, N.Y.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Sam Kelly.
All funeral services will be private.
Interment will be in the Hawthorn Cemetery.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.