BROOKVILLE — Five students from Jeff Tech told members of the Brookville Area School Board Monday night how much they are enjoying their learning opportunities at the vo-tech school.
Barry Fillman, administrative director at Jeff Tech, introduced the students and their program.
“Career and Tech Ed Month is held in February, celebrating the difference that vocational education makes in the lives of students and in the community as a whole. We try to come out to celebrate that and thank all of you for your support. We are very thankful for your support of Jeff Tech. I’m the lucky person who gets to go out every day and see what the students can do and learn their stories,” he said.
Talking briefly about their Jeff Tech experience and class projects were:
- Garrett Zimmerman, a senior in the diesel mechanic shop. He said his career goal “is to become a truck driver and also use the skills I’ve learned in my shop work on and repair my vehicle.” Zimmerman said “this year we have a lot of new equipment we have been using to learn new things” In April he will begin the CDL program class that comes with the class, and he has also signed up for the state inspection exam.
- Alexis Wright, a first-year student in the metal fabrication shop. Focusing on welding technology, Wright said she “went to Jeff Tech to have something to fall back on for paying for college; I’ve been thinking about mechanical engineering or aeronautics. Jeff Tech has impacted me a lot. It’s really given me opportunities for pathways I can take to meet new people and I am really happy to be there. It’s really amazing what you can learn there. It’s really unique; it’s an experience I wish a lot more students would take on. I’m so grateful to be at Jeff Tech.”
- Izabella Penman, a first-year student in the cosmetology shop. She said in the future she hopes “to open my own cosmetology shop. What I really like at Jeff Tech is that the teachers try to show you how to do it and it is a lot more hands on.”
- Thomas Weaver, a third-year student in auto body technology. “Going to Jeff Tech has been interesting to learn how to do all the stuff to work on cars. The juniors and seniors during our freshman year really helped us out.” In December he began working in a co-op program in Brookville
- Mariska Isaac, a junior in the advanced manufacturing program. Describing some of the skills she has already learned, she said, “I hope to go on co-op next year” as a machinist “and maybe eventually own my own business. I went to Jeff Tech to have a plan for my future.”
Several of the students also showed samples of their projects at Jeff Tech.
School board president Don Gill thanked the students for their presentations. “Jeff Tech is an untapped that we have. What it comes down to is the efforts of the students and how they work hard, which makes it easier to go out and see what you can do for them. You have shown us something. Keep working hard, and go back and tell other students about Jeff Tech.”
He also commended Fillman for his leadership. “Since you’ve been here you’ve taken Jeff Tech, in my mind, to a new level and I greatly appreciate that.”
Superintendent Erich May said “I want to join the chorus in praising Jeff Tech. I want to say kudos to Dr. Fillman for the leadership he’s providing at Jeff Tech, the growing enrollment is proof of his talents as a leader. He really is a seasoned and insightful leader, a student-centered leader. And he has a pulse on the local economy that is invaluable in that position..”