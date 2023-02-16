Incumbent Jefferson County elected auditors Edward J. McGinnis and Douglas Kougher have announced their intention to seek re-election to a second term in the office.
McGinnis of the Punxsutawney area and Kougher of Reynoldsville wish to continue their efforts towards enhancing the efficiency of county financial operations by providing oversight and input into the utilization and management of taxpayers’ money.
They ask for support from the people of Jefferson County in this endeavor, and will appear on the Republican Ballot in the May Primary Election.