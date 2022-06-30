BROOKVILLE — A Community Connections of Clearfield/Jefferson counties representative explained the new mental health crisis support line, 988, and its implementation across Pennsylvania during the Jefferson County Commissioners meeting Tuesday morning.
Community Connections Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Administrator Steve Jasper provided information and spoke about the implementation of the 988 crisis line. This new three-digit number is meant to be an easier to recall version of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number, which is a 10-digit number.
“988 is fundamentally the three-digit, easy-to-remember number to replace the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. I couldn’t tell you what the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is, it doesn’t impact me very often here in Jefferson and Clearfield counties,” Jasper said. “So, 988 is an easy-to-remember, three-digit number.”
988 is part of a national initiative to implement this universal number, but is live in Pennsylvania now for calls, and will be available for text and chat option by mid-July, according to Jasper. Jasper said the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is implementing a soft roll-out of the program, hoping to be able to fix any issues before it reaches full capacity use.
The pilot had eight states that started implementing 988 around 2017.
“By this point in time, the commonwealth believes it has its infrastructure in place for the next phases of 988,” Jasper said.
The infrastructure was paid for with a grant through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration (SAMHSA), which offered a federal grant to have more calls to the lifeline answered within the state they come from.
Around 2017 is when the SAMHSA began the initiative to have the calls received by someone within the state the call was coming from.
“This started unrolling that, instead of someone calling from Pennsylvania and the call being answered by somebody from Montana, they wanted that call to be answered by somebody in Pennsylvania,” Jasper said.
In the last six months of 2017, there were 27,440 callers from Pennsylvania to the lifeline. Of those calls, 28 percent remained within the state, with 19,697 of them being answered by a call center outside of the state.
When the initiative started in 2017, there were five call centers in PA, and today there are 13 call centers that cover either a specific county or a region within the state. For Jefferson and Clearfield counties, all calls will go to the Butler County call center.
The Jefferson/Clearfield 24-hour Crisis Line will still be available, along with 911 services for emergencies. In a study conducted by the Philadelphia University and Thomas Jefferson University into the implementation of 988, it is expected that 30 percent of 911 calls will transition to 988 calls, and 90 percent of the 10-digit hotline calls will transition to 988 calls. There is also expected to be a large increase of new callers due to the ease of the new number.
“I think 988 is great that people will have a convenient way (to seek help), but it will increase volume,” Jasper said.
When it comes to 911 and 988 interacting with one another, Jasper said 911 will continue to be used to dispatch life-saving professionals, or provide life-saving support over the phone until professionals arrive at a scene. He said 988 is more for intervention into mental health crises.
“We’re fortunate that our call center, both for our local crisis number and for 988 is the Butler call center. So, whether it came in organically through the Jefferson/Clearfield mobile crisis hotline, or if it came in through 988, or the 10-digit suicide prevention hotline, that call center, if they feel that someone in in immediate danger and needs the deployment of law enforcement, ambulance, or fire that they would immediately flip that to a 911 call and dispatch,” Jasper said.
If a person is calling 988 and it’s found that the caller needs someone dispatched to them, the call will immediately be forwarded to a 911 center. Likewise, if 911 gets a call that is found to better benefit from a mental health crisis line, the call will be turned over to a 988 call center.
“To 911 it’ll be a valuable resource potentially because of that time factor. If it’s not an immediate need for law enforcement, EMS or an emergency service, we can leverage that to take it to the next step of help for that person,” said Chris Clark, coordinator of the Jefferson County 911 Center.
Clark said right now, a 911 dispatcher will get involved and will stay on the phone with the caller until professionals arrive, which can take up a large chunk of time. This is particularly harmful on an overnight shift where there might only be two dispatchers working, as other emergency calls coming in might get stalled.
“...A call for a medical emergency that requires first aid intervention verbally from the dispatcher and that this will be tremendous to free up that line, free up that person, and it would be as simple as just connecting our caller to that service,” Clark said.
He said 911 will also always remain a lifeline that the 988 centers can redirect a call back to if they find the person does need emergency services.
“Moving forward with any person that requires services, I’ll always recommend from our perspective with 911 is if you’re not sure, don’t sit there and debate it with yourself or with a family member just call 911, because we may be just that stepping point for that person, but we’re gonna get them in the right direction,” Clark said.
Jasper said the next obstacle to overcome is the continued funding for upkeep of the 988 system. He said he is glad the infrastructure is built, but the sustainability of it worries him “more than anything because I don’t believe there’s an appetite right now in the General Assembly to do this.” He said this could change during budget discussions.